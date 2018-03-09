Menu
STRONG RESULT: Scrutiny, Strength and Conditioning had 14 lifters in the Mackay nationals qualifying competition last week.
Sport

Rocky powerlifters burst onto national stage

Steph Allen
by
9th Mar 2018 6:00 AM

SCRUTINY, Strength and Conditioning is reeling after a whirlwind weekend on March 4 at the GPC Nationals qualifier that saw two of the gym's 14 participants walk away with national powerlifting records.

"Stand-out wise, Ace Kirkwood, made a new national squad record and a national total record as well,” Scrutiny owner and trainer, Shaun Housman, said.

"He was in the 75kg class and squatted 245kg, benched 140kg for a new national record of 625kg.”

The competition's oldest lifter, Ian Neil, 63, also wowed judges with his own squat, deadlift and national total record.

Neil squatted 166kg, benched 125kg and deadlifted 192.5kg, giving him a total of 483.5kg.

Powerlifting itself is a sport that is gaining momentum across Rockhampton, with even more support popping up for the gym's focus-driven approach to the weight-bearing sport.

"We've always had a good following with powerlifting and it's where I grew from and have had a lot of followers come through,” Housman said.

"We have a lot of women as well from 16 through to 53.

"It's probably one of the most family-orientated sports you can find with everyone supporting everyone.

"Your main competition is also your biggest supporter.”

The Rockhampton gym holds local competitions for local lifters every 12 weeks, with the second competition of the year in April.

"We include lifters from other towns but run them as ametuer competitions, for someone looking to get into sports or get more practise before going into the professional leagues,” Housman said.

Powerlifting is a sport available for anyone at a "minimum expense for the equipment required”.

"It's actually really easy to get into,” Housman said.

"We make sure everyone's training safely and moving well and after novice competitions, they can go from there.”

Kirkwood, who is currently number one in the 52kg class, will be heading to the Melbourne GPC Nationals in July.

Neil will be heading to the Masters in Perth in September and fellow lifter, Tim Crowse, will also head to Melbourne to compete in the invitation-only Pro Rawr competition in two weeks. 　

　

