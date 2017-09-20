Rocky premiership-winning coach makes big move

RUGBY LEAGUE: Damien Seibold is confident that after two very successful years plying his trade with Rockhampton Brothers A-grade team he is ready to return as assistant coach with the CQ Capras.

He previously held the position in 2013-14 under then coach Jason Hetherington and he can't wait for the chance to learn from another of the game's highly regarded figures, current coach Kim Williams.

"When Kim spoke to me about the opportunity I jumped at it, especially given I've had two more years experience now,” Damien said.

"I want to test myself and have another go at a higher level.

"Whether you're a player or a coach you want to work at the highest level that you can but I also felt I was ready to have another go so I was very excited.”

Williams was quick to acknowledge the "pedigree” of his 2IC when he announced the appointment, which comes just a fortnight after Damien's older brother Anthony was installed as head coach of NRL club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A key component of Damien's role with the Capras will be to help the club's under-18 and under-20 players transition to top grade.

"It makes it easier for me knowing that I've worked with a lot of them before, I've coached a number of them and know them as people as well,” he said.

"There is a lot of talent floating around and a lot of untapped talent as well. A lot of the guys don't quite realise the ability that they have and I think that will be another exciting aspect of the job - watching the younger players develop and reach their potential.

"I have also worked with some of the older guys in the squad at the Capras previously so I think that familiarity will certainly be an important factor moving forward.”

Coach Damien Seibold and the Brothers A-grade team celebrate their grand final win. Chris Ison ROK270817cleague1

Seibold enjoyed two stellar years as Brothers coach, guiding the A-grade team to the grand final twice and winning the title this year.

He said those two years allowed him to learn more about himself as a coach and to implement some of what he had learned under Hetherington.

He said it was tough to resign his post with the Brethren given his long association with the club and the great friendships he had forged but the easy thing was the chance to work with Williams and to be involved with the Capras again.

"The Intrust Super Cup is arguably the second best competition in the world so this is a big opportunity and something I really wanted to do.

"We're very fortunate, we've got a very experienced and successful coach there in Kim and I just want to learn what I can from him and take each opportunity as it comes.

"Kim's planning and preparation and attention to detail are areas where I can learn a lot so that's something I'm looking forward to.”

The prospect of a head coaching role in the ISC is something Damien has considered but he is certainly not getting ahead of himself and is not entertaining thoughts of following his brother into the big league - not yet, anyway.

"I think everyone who's involved in sport would like to have that particular sport as their full-time job,” he said.

"Of course (NRL coach) would be a dream but at the moment it's not even on my radar.

"I just want to concentrate on being the best I can be for the Capras and trying to improve myself and the players around me so we can be a strong club.

"My goal is to make sure that everyone involved in the club has improved this time next year as opposed to where we are right now.

"If that's the main thing we get out of if we're going to be successful.”