Rocky preparing to turn purple for Relay for Life

FOR the past 19 years, Rockhampton's Relay For Life has turned the town purple and raised heart-warming amounts of money to support Queensland Cancer Council in its quest for a cancer-free world.

With the 2019 Relay drawing closer, the coordinating committee sat back to appreciate how much the Rockhampton community had contributed each year, with this year being no exception.

"It's a very clear indication that virtually every person in Central Queensland has been touched by cancer at some time in their life,” chair of the 2019 event Talitha Dodson said.

"But the generosity shown by those that support this event is quite seriously overwhelming.

"This year's focus for Relay is all about caring for the carers and services provided by Cancer Council Queensland and to support them through their loved one's treatment.

Relay For Life will take place at Central Queensland University, on May18 and 19. Teams will keep a baton moving around the oval for 18 hours from 2pm Saturday to 8am Sunday.

Members of the public are welcome to the event.

The public is invited to take part in the quite emotional opening ceremony, where both survivors and carers are celebrated, at 2pm, and then the candlelight ceremony at 7pm, which pays tribute to those lost and those still fighting cancer.

Monster Raffle