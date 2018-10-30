Menu
WORK PROGRESSING: St Joseph's Wandal principal Kellie Jenkinson outside the new school buildings.
WORK PROGRESSING: St Joseph's Wandal principal Kellie Jenkinson outside the new school buildings.
Rocky primary school's ambitious expansion plans underway

Leighton Smith
by
30th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
ST JOSEPH'S primary school in Wandal is a hive of activity as noises of construction mingle with the sounds of learning.

School Principal Kellie Jenkinson is pleased as punch talking about how her 106-year-old school, which only had enough space for one classroom for each grade, is now expanding to have two classes for each year level.

"Our school is having a big boom in enrolments,” Ms Jenkinson said.

"We're in the process of doubling, we started moving to a two stream school in 2014 and every year we've taken on an additional class.

"In 2019 we've have two classes of everything except grade six and in 2020 we'll have two classes throughout.”

Construction commenced in August, with the new classrooms were expected to be filled with students in time for the return to school in January 2019.

The office and administration building would re-purposed into classrooms with a new administration building, additional toilets, additional multi-purpose room and a learning support room also under construction.

The ambitious plan would see the total number of student enrolments rise from 180 to just under 350.

She said there was a strong demand from local residents, anxious to secure a place at a school with such a good reputation.

"I think the suburb of Wandal has really had a rebirth almost, lots of young families moving in and that's impacted positively on our enrolment here,” she said.

Convenient location attracted students but Ms Jenkinson said they also serviced a number of rural clients.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

