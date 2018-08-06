Rocky principal joins fight for rural maternity services

HAPPY FAMILY: Christine Hills with her children, Elizabeth, Oscar, Abigail and Clare.

HAPPY FAMILY: Christine Hills with her children, Elizabeth, Oscar, Abigail and Clare. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Girls Grammar principal Christine Hills knows first-hand how vital maternity services are in a regional hospital.

Mrs Hills lived in the Moura-Theodore area from 1992 before moving to Rockhampton in 2013.

The mother of four gave birth to her first child, Elizabeth, now 17, at Moura Hospital. The birth of her second child, Abigail, now 15, was at Theodore Hospital.

The long-standing Theodore Hospital doctor Bruce Charter was on holidays when Mrs Hills had her third child, Oscar, now 12, and she was required to go to Rockhampton for the birth where she had a caesarean.

Her fourth child Clare, now 10, was also born in Rockhampton for medical reasons.

News of the the maternity birthing suite in Theodore hospital being closed was a shock to Mrs Hills.

The decision was announced in June by Central Queensland Hospital Health Services chief executive Steve Williamson, who said it was a matter of safety and sustainability given a lack of emergency resources.

The announcement has caused an uproar in the Theodore community, with many residents, mothers and families wanting the decision overturned.

Mrs Hills still had close ties to the region and said it is a real loss to see the service closed.

"I think the problem is the lack of choice it gives women,” she said.

"We are forced to go to larger cities and it's difficult to have a husband and partner there, especially if you have children too.”

The Theodore region is predominantly an agricultural region.

"Men can't pick up and leave the property for two weeks for you to have the baby, and particularly if there are complications afterwards,” Mrs Hills said.

Getting to a larger hospital could also be a struggle.

When Mrs Hill had her last child it was during the 2008 floods so it was hard to get to Rockhampton from Theodore because many roads were cut.

"There is also the inherent danger of having the baby en route,” she said.

"I would prefer to have the baby in Theodore than on the side of the road.”

Experiencing births from both perspectives, both at home in Moura and Theodore and having to travel to Rockhampton, Mrs Hills said travelling put all sorts of stresses on an expectant mother.

"Having a child in Theodore allowed me to have a child in a community,” she said.

And the care Mrs Hills received in the Theodore hospital was always "exceptional”.

"I was young at the time, I didn't have a mother there with me, it was one of my first children,” she said.

"Bruce (Charter) is an outstanding doctor, it is the whole midwives and being in your own community (thing).

"The women in the hospital taught me how to breastfeed, how to swaddle and care for a baby.

"It made the transition easier.”

Mrs Hills said her births in Rockhampton were completely different.

"In Rockhampton there is great urgency to give birth and sometimes caesarean is the only option,” she said.

"If you are induced on one day, you will have to give birth that afternoon.”

The closure of the Theodore service had more of an effect than most people would realise, Mrs Hills said.

The more services were cut, the fewer doctors that were likely to go to the bush, she said.

"They don't want to go to towns where their services are limited,” Mrs Hills said.

"When I first arrived in Moura in 1992, you could have a baby there, there was a dentist.

"Now there is none of that.

"It is a downward spiral, it's economical.

"What is the cost to the local communities?

"You can't have everyone in the south-east corner.”

Seeing the community banding together and rallying for the decision to be overturned was not a surprise to Mrs Hills, because it was the community she knew and loved.

"We all saw how Theodore got through the floods,” she said.

"It is the women in these towns that do a lot of this organising.

"That is very powerful and you see that again and again in rural areas.

"The value of having women in those towns is amazing.”

A public rally will be held tomorrow before a public meeting with CQHHS.

A crowd of staff, local councillors, mothers and families are expected to gather and Mrs Hills said she would be among them.

"I support it, birth is a natural thing and we need support,” she said.

"It is a personal issue for us at Rockhampton Girls Grammar and it is important to stand up for those things when they can happen.”

PUBLIC RALLY: