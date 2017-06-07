Rocky prison escape sets council alarm bells ringing

Livingstone Shire Council wants to see a change at the Capricornia Correctional Centre when a prisoner escapes.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will write to the State Government, requesting the reinstatement of a siren for escapees at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The request comes after two men escaped the Etna Creek facility on May 27 and fled to Brisbane, where they were later arrested by police.

Councillor Glenda Mather put a notice of motion to the full council meeting yesterday after residents in the Glenlee and Glendale areas raised concerns about not being adequately informed about prison break-outs.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed to The Morning Bulletin an SMS message alert system was in place, but the onus was on residents to opt-in to receive alerts.

As at 27 May 2017 there were 83 residents on the alert list.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said he suggested it may be appropriate for the government to survey local residents about their preferred method of alert.

"I don't know why they stopped using the siren, that's why I thought it might be appropriate that they canvas the area," he said following the meeting.

"Councillors were more than happy to support it as something for the minister to be considering"

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said concerned residents should contact the Capricornia Correctional Centre directly to request being added to the alert list.

"Residents will be forwarded correspondence and requested to provide confirmation of their address and phone contact details," the spokesperson said.

"Once this has been received at the centre, the resident will be placed on the alert list and receive all future alerts."