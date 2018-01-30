Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky prisoner still at large after accomplice's naked bust

Jermaine Lee Anderson.
Jermaine Lee Anderson. contributed
Amber Hooker
by

A PRISONER is still on the run more than two days after he escaped the Capricornia Correctional Centre, allegedly using a wheelie bin and doona to jump the fence.

Police are working to re-capture Rockhampton man Jermaine Lee Anderson after his accomplice, Brian Illington Trent Tapim, was found naked and arrested on a property near Mackay.

A police spokeswoman this morning said the investigation into Rockhampton man Anderson's whereabouts continues today.

Yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said they had been tipped off to a number of sightings of both prisoners.

He said Anderson, being native to the Rockhampton, may still be in the area.

Anyone who sights the prisoner is urged to immediately call police, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Anderson is described as:

Height 178 cm

Weight 66 kg

Complexion Medium

Eyes Hazel

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Drown

Tattoos Tattoo of Coloured Southern Cross Star on Neck

Topics:  capricornia correctional centre escaped prisoner luke peachey tmbcrime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

A 71-YEAR-OLD has been called a petulant child over his behaviour towards his former wife and her male friend.

Celebrity target of vegan 'food terrorists' on way to Rocky

VEGAN "FOOD TERRORIST”: Celebrity chef, Adrian Richardson has joined the huge line-up for Beef Australia 2018.

Celebrity chef Adrian Richardson is set to cook up a storm in CQ

Caught prisoner refuses to dob on Rocky jail escape partner

RE-CAPTURED: Mackay Police found Brian Illington Trent Tapim in Sarina yesterday afternoon.

Police follow a number of inquiries today

God send for graziers: Computer models show CQ rains on way

Areas in Central Queensland are in for rainfall from 50-100mm this weekend.

Areas across the region in for potential storm and rain activity

Local Partners