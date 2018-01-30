Rocky prisoner still at large after accomplice's naked bust

A PRISONER is still on the run more than two days after he escaped the Capricornia Correctional Centre, allegedly using a wheelie bin and doona to jump the fence.

Police are working to re-capture Rockhampton man Jermaine Lee Anderson after his accomplice, Brian Illington Trent Tapim, was found naked and arrested on a property near Mackay.

A police spokeswoman this morning said the investigation into Rockhampton man Anderson's whereabouts continues today.

Yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said they had been tipped off to a number of sightings of both prisoners.

He said Anderson, being native to the Rockhampton, may still be in the area.

Anyone who sights the prisoner is urged to immediately call police, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Anderson is described as:

Height 178 cm

Weight 66 kg

Complexion Medium

Eyes Hazel

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Drown

Tattoos Tattoo of Coloured Southern Cross Star on Neck