Rockhampton property blaze sparks massive emergency response

Three QFES crews battled a Scenic Hwy blaze at Kinka Beach last night. Jaimi Woodland shared these photos to the Yeppoon Families Facebook page, alerting residents to the fire.

IT took 13 fire crews to battle a blaze which erupted on an Alton Downs property last night.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services initially reported an explosion at the Harding Rd address about 4.45pm.

The fire was one of two which broke out overnight, the second sparked along the Scenic Hwy at Kinka Beach about 8pm.

The bushfires come as the Bureau of Meteorology, the QFES Rockhampton Area Director and the Local Disaster Management Group chairman all warn of increased fire danger coming out of one Central Queensland's driest and hottest winters on record.

A QFES spokesperson said crews worked through the night to control the Alton Downs blaze, which was made safe and handed back to the landowner about 1am.

There are no reports any structures were under threat, but firefighter put a break around the fire.

The Kinka Beach blaze consumed an area of bushland, which three crews contained by 9pm. By 10pm the fire had burnt itself out.

Both fires come as an inaccessibly bushfire continues to burn in the Byfield National Park in the Shoalwater Bay area.

Two fire crews remain on scene today, more than two weeks on from when it first sparked.

The BoM have warned of "worse than normal" fire conditions following Rockhampton's hottest, and Yeppoon's driest winters on record.

Rockhampton reached its highest a mean temperatures in 77 years of history, reaching 19.2°C; 0.3°C above the previous record of 18.9°C.

It also received less than one tenth (6.8mm) of the winter average of 97.2mm.

Yeppoon only received 18.6mm compared to the average 134.4mm.

With dry weather and high temperatures expected to continue throughout spring, authorities warn now is the time to make bushfire preparations.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Rockhampton Area Director Wayne Kapernick said 11 hazard reduction burns have taken place in the region in the past month to reduce bushfire risks, but that preparation from property owners, including Bushfire Survival Plans, further assists their efforts.

"As the temperature increases, people need to use caution when conducting a hazard reduction burn, as there is a greater chance for a fire ember to escape a burn and cause an unexpected fire," Mr Kapernick said.

"People should report an unexpected fire as early as possible as this can minimise the amount of property damage that fire can cause."