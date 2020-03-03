Rocky property market ‘best for five years’

HOT PROPERTY: This home at 5 Agnes St, The Range, sold in February for $900,000. Photo: Ray White Rockhampton/Facebook.

TWO top-end residential property sales around the $900,000 mark in recent weeks have underlined the Rockhampton market’s strong start to the year.

A Rockhampton businessman sold his five-bedroom home in Cargill Ave, Frenchville, in recent weeks for $865,000 in an upgrade move following his purchase last October of a $1.3 million, six-bedroom Frenchville Rd mansion, which settled in January.

Last week a six-bedroom Agnes St home at The Range sold for $900,000.

REIQ Rockhampton zone chairman Noel Livingston (pictured) yesterday said the local market was experiencing its best start to a calendar year for five years.

“Look, we’ve had a number of very tough years in Rockhampton,” Mr Livingston said.

“I would say the end of last year and the start of this year is the best market conditions I’ve seen in at least five years, maybe longer.

“Like the last real peak in our market was in 2007.

“And some properties aren’t even back to that level yet, but there are quite a few that are now.”

REIQ Rockhampton zone chairman Noel Livingston.

Mr Livingston said February’s residential sales around $900,000 had followed a couple of sales “well over” the million dollar mark late last year.

He said the activity at the top end of the market had largely come from those employed in medical and rural sectors.

“We’ve got a lot of new doctors who have come to town, and there has also been a lot of overseas doctors who have been showing interest in that high end.

“You’ve also got a lot more confidence all of a sudden in the rural economy.

“The rain seems to instill a lot of confidence in rural producers, and we see them back in the market again now.

“They’ve always been a strong part of our market and they’d been missing for some time due to the drought conditions.”

Mr Livingston said overall volume of sales had certainly increased.

“We’re at a point now where we’re all a little short of stock in certain areas.

“The cheaper end of the market has really been swallowed up.”

UPGRADE: A Rockhampton businessman sold this home at 16 Cargill Ave, Frenchville, in February for $865,000. Photo: Ray White Rockhampton/Facebook.

Mr Livingston said that situation had largely been fuelled by the rental market.

“I think a lot of it has got to do with how tight the rentals have become and there’s a bit more confidence then.

“Like we got to a vacancy rate of 8.6 per cent which is really diabolical.

“And we’ve fought our way back to under two per cent again now.

“So we have very limited rentals to offer.

“You know the tenants are no longer taking a week to make their minds up, they’re at the front door in the morning to see what has come up.

“And that gives you a bit more confidence, but that comes back to jobs - it all comes back to jobs.”