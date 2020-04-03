Rocky pub identity joins worldwide online trend

Great Western Hotel's part owner and general manager Denis Cox has joined an online trend which has swept across the world during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Along with fellow home owners, he's posted on the Bin Isolation Outing's Facebook page to escape cabin fever.

People are encouraged to dress elaborately while they take their wheelie bin out to the kerb while they're stuck at home in self-isolation.

It's their only chance to get dressed up for an 'outing' these days, so why waste it.

No creativity has been spared on the Facebook page, with people sporting an array of costumes from "mankinis" to a nun's habit.

Posting a video to his Facebook followers and the group on Thursday, Mr Cox showed his own sense of humour.

During his 11th self-isolation diary entry, Mr Cox accompanied his beloved wheelie bin down the aisle … or rather his driveway, racking up 1300 likes.

Fitted in a classic wedding frock, Mr Cox moved to the pace of a traditional tune, Here Comes the Bride before striking a pose at the end of the video entry.

Group members post a photo of themselves, each participant with a goal to outdo the others.

If you'd like to feast your eyes on more comedic takes of this task, you can follow the Bin Isolation Outing page on Facebook.

The Great Western Hotel temporarily closed on March 23.