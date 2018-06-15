Rocky QBL teams hope to score big for Project Booyah

COLOURFUL SHOW: Rockhampton's QBL players Jimmy Mitchell, Teyla Evans and Jack Lopez in the specially designed uniforms that will be auctioned off to raise funds for Project Booyah.

BASKETBALL: Coach Neal Tweedy says the Rockhampton Rockets need to be better in the bigger moments after being edged in the dying minutes of their last three games.

They will look to get their season back on track when they play Cairns at Hegvold Stadium tomorrow night.

The Rockets are four and four after a testing start to the season which has them sitting seventh on the QBL ladder.

"Every team that we've played has been above us on the ladder except for Gladstone,” Tweedy (pictured) said.

"I feel like we've have had a pretty tough start to the season but it's disappointing because I feel like we probably could have won the last three games but instead we've lost the close ones.

"We lost in overtime after being up four on the Phoenix last Friday night and led early and lost a close one against Rip by three on Saturday night.

"We know we're in these games, it's just about being better in the bigger moments and hopefully being back on our home floor is going to give us a bit more energy.”

The Rockets have recruited young Bundaberg talent and Queensland under-20s player Ben Wright.

He can play wing or at power forward, and brings a bit more size and depth to the line-up.

Tweedy said Rockets skipper Jimmy Mitchell would likely be charged with the job of containing Anthony Fisher, who leads Cairns both offensively and defensively.

"Keeping up the consistency for the full four quarters is going to be very important against a team like Cairns who play hard all the time,” he said.

"As long as players know their role and we can get it on the same page on the same night we're a very hard team to play against.”

The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will wear specially designed jerseys that will be auctioned off to raise money for Project Booyah, the police-run leadership and mentor program.

Those worn by the starting five of both teams will be auctioned off in front of the crowd, the women's at half-time of the men's game, and the men's immediately after their game.

The rest will be the subject of a silent auction in the foyer.