Rocky quick wows the comp’s best

RISING STAR: Right-arm paceman Max Norris-Kvikne steams in for the Rockhampton Grammar First XI. Picture: Rachael McDonald

CRICKET: When Jason Wells first saw a young Max Norris-Kvikne in the nets, his mind flashed to Australian quick Brett Lee.

“Max had some raw pace for a young kid,” said Wells, the head of Rockhampton Grammar School’s cricket program.

“His idol is Brett Lee and he had an action that actually resembled that of Brett Lee.

“It wasn’t exactly the same, of course, but it was very clinical and technically correct for someone so young. That allowed him to be quite quick for his age because it was so efficient.”

Norris-Kvikne quickly found his place in Grammar’s teams and, in Year 9, was selected in the school’s First XI.

Max Norris-Kvikne has a clinical action which has been likened to that of his his idol - Australian quick Brett Lee.

He cemented his place in the line-up and the now 17-year-old has been a consistent performer for the team in Rockhampton Cricket’s third grade competition.

Wells said that as well as his natural ability, Norris-Kvikne’s work ethic was second to none.

“My office overlooks the cricket nets here at Grammar and I’ll often see Max over on the oval by himself in the winter doing a whole heap of bowling training,” he said.

“He’s got the right attitude towards cricket.

“It’s his passion; it’s the things he loves the most and he works really, really hard at it.”

Rockhampton Grammar School's Jason Wells: “He’s got the right attitude towards cricket.”

That dedication was rewarded last year when Norris-Kvikne was called into the Frenchville Falcons A-grade team.

He stood tall against more senior and experienced opposition, a highlight of his season an impressive five-wicket haul against The Glen.

Norris-Kvikne was excited to take the next step in his career and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“It was really good. It was really competitive, which I like because I’ve always been pretty competitive.

“My debut game I was a bit nervous because I was one of the younger players.

“When I got that five-for against The Glen I was really happy with where I was at.

Max Norris-Kvikne in full flight in his first A-grade season with the Frenchville Falcons.

“That’s probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever played,” he said.

“I felt I was bowling my best in club, school and rep cricket.”

Norris-Kvikne is keen to line up for the Falcons again this year and hopes to ultimately play first grade in Brisbane.

He trains five days a week during the season. In the off-season he bowls twice a week as well as running and going to the gym.

“I head to the nets and set the stumps down and bowl for about an hour and a half,” he said.

“I’m looking to push on a bit more with my speed and just do little touch-ups to my action.”

Frenchville skipper Brent Hartley, like Wells, is excited about what lies ahead for the young firebrand.

“Max had a really good season and he’s going to be one to watch over the next few years,” he said.

“He’ll only get better so I’m really looking forward to how he develops.”

Wells agrees. “Max has a lot of potential. As long as he maintains the work ethic he’s got now and keeps trying to improve as a cricketer, he’s going to do well,” he said.