Rocky racer represents CQ amongst nation's speedway elite

ROCKHAMPTON speedway racer Brooke Etherden is the only regional Queensland driver to be selected for the Speedway Australia Rising Star Program.

The 18-year-old is proving herself to be a shining light in the racing world, having taken to the wheel when she was only 10-years-old.

After applying to the Australian Institute of Sport in December last year, Etherden was shocked to hear that she was selected along with 20 of the country's best young drivers.

"I'm pretty excited,” Etherden said.

"The program is about improving yourself... and once I learn some new things down there I will look back at what I've previously done and see how I can improve from that.

"I hopefully just improve the skills I've got and get better and better and hopefully start winning some races.”

Etherden will be heading down to the institute in Canberra on April 16 for two days.

However, she is no novice when it comes to the track and comes from a racing family.

Her father Darryl has been racing for 30 years and her brother Michael Johnson has been racing for nearly 11.

"They give me plenty of advice, mostly just to use my head and drive smart,” Etherden said.

"I do think with my head and when there's opportunities there where I don't believe it's possible or safe, I will back out and wait for the right moment.

"I stick it to the boys as well... and hopefully one day get to race against my brother and dad.

"They've always been strong supporters of what I do and are always around and helping and we have plenty of discussions about the track, the car and the set up.”

Etherden grew up racing sedans for six years before moving onto the open wheelers.

"I've been in the formula 500 class in the second season and in the seniors,” she said.

"Hopefully one day I will own my own ar and try and get back into sedans a bit, although I do love the open wheelers.

"I love the adrenaline rush and it's a very strong family sport.

"You go out on a Saturday night and your family in on the hill supporting you or in the pits working on your car.”

Although the program will be the first time Etherden hops back behind the wheel after rolling a formula 500 in December, she doesn't believe it will affect for performance nor her confidence.

"I've had quite a few achievements like club championships... but the biggest highlight was when we went to Mildura in 2015 for the Australian Junior Sedan Title,” she said.

"There was 82 competitors... we ran five heats and qualified 16th in points and 13th in the A-Mains.”