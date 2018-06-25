Rocky racers place in top 20 in 2018 Finke Desert Race

RADMX's Brodie Crane and Beau Dargel competing in the 2018 Finke Desert Race.

IN THE middle of the desert, with nothing but miles of rocky terrain and heat, Brodie Crane came flying off his motorbike.

Mr Crane, 25, was 100kms into the 225km southward trek and travelling at speeds of 100 to a maximum of 160km/h.

The Rockhampton plumber picked himself up after his fall and kept going despite being "a bit sore” and his bike "getting battered”.

What would be a desperate situation for most, is just part of the game, according to the rider and his mate, 27-year-old electrician, Beau Dargel.

DESERT DASH: Brodie Crane and Beau Dargel finished in the top 20 in the famous Finke Desert race. Chris Ison ROK250618cfink1

The game in question was the Finke Desert Race, which the Rockhampton Motocross Club riders signed up for over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

The race began in 1976 as a challenging ride from Alice Springs to the Finke River and back and is held annually.

"This was our second year in a row doing Finke,” Mr Crane said.

"It was basically 450km race through the desert.

"We do 225km on the first day down to the Aputula community and stay there the night.

RADMX's Beau Dargel competing in the 2018 Finke Desert Race. Facebook

"Then race home thorough sand dunes, a bit of rock, big bumps, dust, with 650 other bikes.”

Overall, Mr Crane placed 15th and third in his 450cc class and Mr Dargel placed 11th.

To accommodate the long stretch, fuel stops were available along the way and necessities like spare tyres and handlebars were brought along just in case.

"You can't prepare, you just try and be as fit as you can and get out there and do as much pre-running as you can,” Mr Dargel said.

"It's just so different to what we do around here... it's different to any other race you can do around Australia.

"There's no pre-season preparation you can do.

Beau Dargel and Steve Hurley competing in the 2018 Finke Desert Race. Facebook

"You just get out there an ride it and get used to it while you're there and deal with it the best you can.”

Since the pair placed in the top 20, they qualify ahead of the other contenders for next year's race.

There, they hope to get "bigger and better”.

"We're talking about doing it again next year,” Mr Crane said.

"It's a rough race and mentally it's so brutal.

"But when the time comes around for nominations we'll have to do it.

"It's addictive.”