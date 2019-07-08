Rocky raised actors to introduce teens to new world

ACTING OPPORTUNITY: Actor Ben Mingay and CAPS Open winning film maker Dominic Russell who will run an acting workshop next weekend.

ACTING OPPORTUNITY: Actor Ben Mingay and CAPS Open winning film maker Dominic Russell who will run an acting workshop next weekend. Christine McKee

ROCKHAMPTON actor Dominic Russell wants to teach teens how to capture a moment that could last forever.

This weekend he will hold a film acting workshop for those aged 15-18, alongside fellow Central Queensland raised actress Peta Carolan.

Dominic said the workshop would be a great opportunity for teenagers interested in film.

"We have a lot of talent coming out of Rockhampton and there's always a lot of opportunities in regional areas for singing and dancing but those kids looking for opportunities in film are fairly limited,” Dominic said.

Dominic wasn't introduced to the craft of film until he started his Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) program at the Queensland University of Technology but he wants to bring the opportunity closer to home for teens.

"Film has the ability to transform and has a longer lasting impact on people,” he said.

The workshops will be held on Saturday and Sunday will focus on script reading, character development and performing for camera.

"Generally a good rule is less is more - you'll find people with limited experience might try too much or they might just read a script and they're a natural,” Dominic said.

The workshops are open to all levels of abilities.