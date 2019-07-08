Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTING OPPORTUNITY: Actor Ben Mingay and CAPS Open winning film maker Dominic Russell who will run an acting workshop next weekend.
ACTING OPPORTUNITY: Actor Ben Mingay and CAPS Open winning film maker Dominic Russell who will run an acting workshop next weekend. Christine McKee
News

Rocky raised actors to introduce teens to new world

Meg Bolton
by
8th Jul 2019 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON actor Dominic Russell wants to teach teens how to capture a moment that could last forever.

This weekend he will hold a film acting workshop for those aged 15-18, alongside fellow Central Queensland raised actress Peta Carolan.

Dominic said the workshop would be a great opportunity for teenagers interested in film.

"We have a lot of talent coming out of Rockhampton and there's always a lot of opportunities in regional areas for singing and dancing but those kids looking for opportunities in film are fairly limited,” Dominic said.

Dominic wasn't introduced to the craft of film until he started his Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) program at the Queensland University of Technology but he wants to bring the opportunity closer to home for teens.

"Film has the ability to transform and has a longer lasting impact on people,” he said.

The workshops will be held on Saturday and Sunday will focus on script reading, character development and performing for camera.

"Generally a good rule is less is more - you'll find people with limited experience might try too much or they might just read a script and they're a natural,” Dominic said.

The workshops are open to all levels of abilities.

acting dominic russell rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    premium_icon Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    News Jeremy has one less concern thanks to the kindness of others.

    Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    premium_icon Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    News Rocky duo release new chapter of music

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:23 AM
    River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    premium_icon River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    News One of the big attractions will be the 26 metre high ferris wheel

    Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    premium_icon Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    News Forum will focus on resources industry, innovation and development