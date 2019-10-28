Rocky Raiser to help drought-affected farmers

GOOD CAUSE: Riders will hit Six Mile Raceway again this year for the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser. Picture: FILE

GOOD CAUSE: Riders will hit Six Mile Raceway again this year for the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser. Picture: FILE

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton Motocross Club is revving up to help drought-affected farmers.

The club will donate all profits from its annual Rocky Raiser on November 30 and December 1 to Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale campaign.

“We’re hoping to fill a semi-trailer with hay bales,” said RADMX media officer Tony Clark.

“Early indications are positive for a good turnout. People are pretty keen to get on board to support the cause.

“We’re all well aware of the drought. It’s the worst of our generation.

“Farmers and their communities are in desperate need of help and we want to do our bit.

“Every little bit counts and adds up to something bigger.”

This is the fourth year of the Rocky Raiser, which is held at Six Mile Raceway at Pink Lily.

The Queensland Cancer Council, the Rural Fire Brigade at Alton Downs and Bowel Cancer Australia were previous beneficiaries.

Last year’s event attracted 135 riders and Clark hopes for similar numbers this year.

He said the addition of two extra classes – pit bikes and two-strokes up to 500cc – would generate some extra interest and hopefully more nominations.

“We plan to have something different on Saturday afternoon with races over two or three laps,” he said.

“That will be really exciting because it means the pack is together pretty much the whole way. That’s always fun for the riders and fun for the spectators.

“On Sunday, we will return to the more traditional racing with six-, seven- and eight-lap races.”

Clark expects a large contingent of Central Queensland riders, as well as some “fast guys” from down south.

“People really look forward to the Rocky Raiser and it’s gaining a reputation as a fun event.

“Entry is free for spectators and we’d encourage everyone to come along and buy a hamburger and a drink knowing that their money is going to a worthy cause.”

For more information and to nominate, visit the club’s Facebook page.