Rocky rallies behind dying mum

This Christmas, will be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ.
This Christmas, will be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ. Adam Wratten
Steph Allen
by

AFTER Nicole Flood's tragic story about her fight with cancer was published, support has come in for the Rockhampton mother on social media.

A friend of Ms Flood, Lionel Sendon, commented on the Facebook post that "she will get more time than she think because we r there for her unconditionally.”

"I know I will be there for u Nikki god bless,” said Mr Sendon.

Colleen Torney also commented on The Morning Bulletin's post about the terminally ill mother, saying that "this is just too sad”.

"Wish there was something we could do to help her...she needs more time with her children,” said Mr Torney.

Project Booyah have also reaffirmed their support behind Ms Flood and thanked the community for their concern on behalf of Ms Flood and her family.

"Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts, words and support,” Booyah Rockhampton commented.

"I know Nikky, Jai and her family really appreciate. We at Project Booyah have set up a "Go Fund Me” page and all your kind donations will go to Nikky and her family.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/good-memories-nikky-jai-flood

Topics:  cancer project booyah

