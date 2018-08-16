Rocky rate debt auctions raise over $720K

HOMES auctioned by Rockhampton Regional Council to recoup years of rate arrears raised at least $720,500.

Over 100 bargain hunters packed City Hall for the auction, which was originally slated to include 49 homes.

The threat of sale encouraged dozens of home owners to settle their debts, which dated back at least three and a half years.

Graham Fryer was among them, hoping to negotiate a deal on a George St property which was passed in under reserve at $66,000.

Mr Fryer has been unsuccessful at several other auctions like this, where buyers can grab a bargain but don't have the security of building and pest inspections or even the chance to view the interior.

Mr Fryer plans to renovate the property and rent it out, but said getting it up to standard will be a big task.

The packed room at City Hall where 7 properties were sold by Rockhampton Regional Council to clear rate arrears. Andrew Jefferson

He'll soon be in the market for another home though, as he moves his family from Orange in News South Wales in search of warmer weather.

There were seven properties auctioned, after one was withdrawn yesterday morning.

Five properties were sold for a total of $720,500 and two were passed in under the reserve for $66,000 and $11,000.

They were later sold by negotiation.

153 Stewart St, Frenchville was sold for $260,000, while 162 Hyde St, Frenchville and 18 Harbourne St, Koongal both reached $140,000.

A Mount Morgan property, 33 Usher St, sold for $25,500 and a Gracemere home, 32 Labanka Cres, went for $155,000.

Under the Local Government Regulation 2012, councils have the power to sell properties with large rate arrears.

There was $5,945,035 in forecast rates owing to April this year, 4.28 per cent of the council's forecast 2017/18 rate revenue.

Council's acting CEO Ross Cheesman last month said there were repayment plans available for people with financial difficulties, to avoid this extreme situation.