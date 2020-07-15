ROCKY RATES: The minimum amount you’ll see on your bill

AS ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council hands down its latest budget, the main thing most residents wanted to know about was rates.

The Morning Bulletin has delved into the 75-page budget document, to break down the rates and what they mean for residents.

There are many factors that impact rates charges, as detailed throughout the budget report.

The revenue statement notes the basis for levying general rates in Queensland is land valuation.

It states Rockhampton Regional Council rates are based on the:

-Relative rateable land value

-The use and location of the land and the demand for council services

-The impact of rateable valuations on the level of general rates to be paid

New land valuations across the region took effect on July 1, 2020 and had to be taken into account for this budget.

This valuation saw an overall rateable property reduction of 5.2 per cent and the average residential valuation reduced by 10.28 per cent.

The 2020/21 rates and charges have increased by an average of 2.5 per cent but have then had an overall concession of $70 applied (to owner occupied properties).

Council has allocated $1.6 million for the $70 concession across ratepayers in the region.

The overall increase in rate revenue from the previous 19/20 year to this financial year is 1.64 per cent.

Properties in category six, defined as agriculture, farming and other rural land have had land valuation increases of 9.5 per cent.

To ensure a fair system of rating, an overall increase of 2.95 per cent has been applied.

Rockhampton Regional Council councillors Shane Latcham, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Councillor Ellen Smith present the 2020-21 budget.

Rates and charges make up 75 per cent of council’s total operating income.

It is reiterated throughout the report council is committed to spread the general rates burden equally.

Some land uses and location will require or impose greater demands on councils services.

To create differential general rates, council has all rateable land categorised into 22 categories and subcategories.

The CEO has the power to identify which rating category a parcel of rateable land belongs to.

The term “principal place of residence” is a single dwelling house or unit which the landowner must reside permanently for a minimum of six months per year.

A 10 per cent discount is applied to gross council rates and charges if the full amount outstanding is paid in full by the due date.

A pensioner subsidy is available of 20 per cent with a maximum of $260 on all rates charges for the property the person owns and occupies.

Varied levels of concessions are available for charitable and non-profit community groups including non-for-profit sporting bodies.

Half yearly rates notices are issued in approximately February and August.

Below is a list of the minimum rates charges for this financial year per category.

GENERAL RATES AND MINIMUM GENERAL RATES FOR 2020/21.

1. COMMERCIAL/ LIGHT INDUSTRY:

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 2.2365

Minimum general rate: $1,501

2 (a). MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE (A):

Gross floor area of 0 – 10,000 sqm.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 2.5017

Minimum general rate: $20, 627

2 (b). MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE (B):

Gross floor area of 10,001 – 50,000 sqm.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 3.7401

Minimum general rate: $235, 562

2 (c). MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE (C):

Gross floor area of more than 50,000 sqm.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 7.3899

Minimum general rate: $1, 7779, 847

3. HEAVY AND NOXIOUS INDUSTRY:

Land used or intended to be used for fuel dump, fuel storage, oil refinery, heavy industry, general industry, noxious industry including an abattoir.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 3.5626

Minimum general rate: $3, 131

4. POWER GENERATION:

Land used or capable of being used for the generation of greater than 400 megawatts of electricity.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 6.8141

Minimum general rate: $3, 131

5. EXTRACTIVE:

Land used or intended to be used for extraction of minerals or other substances from the ground and any purpose

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 8.2127

Minimum general rate: $2,555

6. AGRICULTURE, FARMING AND OTHER RURAL:

Land used or intended to be used for non-residential rural, agricultural or farming purposes:

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.1693

Minimum general rate: $1,394

8 (a). RESIDENTIAL – OTHER (A):

Land value of $0 to $101,000 used or intended to be used for residential purposes, other than as the owner’s principal place of residence, or two or more self-contained dwellings including flats.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.4997

Minimum general rate: $996

8 (b).RESIDENTIAL – OTHER (B):

Land value more than $101,000 used or intended to be used for residential purposes, other than as the owner’s principal place of residence, or two or more self-contained dwellings including flats.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.3591

Minimum general rate: $1, 515

9. RESIDENTIAL 1:

Land value $0 to $94,000, owner’s principal place of residence.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.3003

Minimum general rate: $760

10. RESIDENTIAL 2:

Land value of $94,001 to $153,000, owner’s principal place of residence.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.1636

Minimum general rate: $1,222

11. RESIDENTIAL 3:

Land value of $153,001 to $240,000, owner’s principal place of residence.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): $1.1097

Minimum general rate: $1,780

12. RESIDENTIAL 4:

Land value of $240,001 to $450,000, owner’s principal place of residence.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.0158

Minimum general rate: $2,663

13. RESIDENTIAL 5:

Land value of more than $450,000, owner’s principal place of residence.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 0.9154

Minimum general rate: $4, 571

21. STRATA (RESIDENTIAL):

Land which is a lot in a community title scheme or residential group title, used as the owner’s principle place of residence.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.4895

Minimum general rate: $760

22. STRATA (COMMERCIAL/ INDUSTRIAL):

Land which is a lot in a community title scheme or residential group title, which is used or intended to be used for commercial or industrial purposes.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 2.3710

Minimum general rate: $1,501

24. VACANT URBAN/RURAL LAND:

Vacant land intended for use for development purpose with a value under $430,000

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 2.2831

Minimum general rate: $1,501

25. DEVELOPER CONCESSION:

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.4872

Minimum general rate: $0

26. SPECIAL USES:

Land used or intended to be used for non-commercial purposes such as social and community welfare, defence or education purposes.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.5481

Minimum general rate: $2,439

27 (a). OTHER (A):

Land value $0 to $60,000 which is not other categorised.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 1.8696

Minimum general rate: $646

28 (b). OTHER (B):

Land value more than $60,001 which is not other categorised.

General rate (cents in the dollar of rateable value): 2.7579

Minimum general rate: $1,501