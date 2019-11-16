Rocky ready for opener in CQ Championships

BIG HITTER: Brent Hartley will be looking to perform with the bat for Rockhampton in Sunday’s rep game.

CRICKET: Brent Hartley and Callum McMahon will look to bring their strong local form into the rep arena this weekend.

The duo will line up with the Rockhampton open men’s team in the opening round of the Central Queensland Championships against Central Highlands on Sunday.

Hartley made 99 and McMahon took 5/15 in Frenchville’s win over The Glen in last weekend’s Capricorn Challenge game.

Todd Harmsworth, who will captain Rockhampton for the first time, is hoping for similar performances this weekend.

“It’s always a challenging game against Central Highlands; you never know what you’re going to get from them,” he said.

“We’ve lost a few players from last year so I’m looking for these younger guys to step up and take ownership of their positions.”

Harmsworth said the top order trio of Hartley, his brother Lachlan and Luke Johnstone would be key in laying a good platform with the bat, while McMahon and left-arm quick Kade Horan could well be instrumental with the ball.

“If we won the toss, depending on the pitch, I’d like to bat first,” Harmsworth said.

“Runs on the board is always a big thing in all formats of cricket because you put the scoreboard pressure on them.

“I think we’ve got the team to win; it’s just about who turns up on the day and how we perform as a team.”

Harmsworth nominated Cameron Keene and Joey Pratt among Central Highlands’ danger men.

The game starts at 9.30am at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Meanwhile, in Round 6 of the Capricorn Challenge on Saturday, Rockhampton Brothers play The Glen and Gracemere takes on Capricorn Coast Parkana.

HOW THE TEAMS LINE UP

Rockhampton: Luke Johnstone, Trent Acutt, Lachlan Hartley, Brent Hartley, Todd Harmsworth (c), Callum McMahon, Travis Applewaite, Tim Reid, Stian Koen, Kade Horan, Logan Whitfield

Central Highlands: Mitchell Casey, Matt Hicks, Cameron Keene (c), Stewie Harris, Dominic Mobbs, Jason Cerff, Mark Carter, Joey Pratt, Damon Gale, Robert O’Keeffe, Jamie Iker