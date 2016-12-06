Rocky ready to play Adani ace in FIFO hub race

SPECULATION is growing Rockhampton could be named a fly-in fly-out hub for the giant Charmichael coal mine, with several businesses believed to already be in negotiations with Adani about supply contracts.

Mackay community leaders on Monday spoke about Rockhampton Airport's ability to offer competitive packages for the mining giant given its status as a council asset.

While Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher didn't want to comment on this speculation, he said said the airport wasn't the only ace in the pack for the city.

Cr Fisher said Rockhampton businesses had always thrived in the construction phase of any mining project, with everything from earthmoving to engineering and dust supression to camp construction able to be completed by locals.

"Over the last couple of decades, I've been involved in five new mines,” he said.

"It's usually the time when you see a lot of Rockhampton based business, local skills, that get mines off and running.”

Cr Fisher believed Rockhampton businesses could offer Adani the same level of professionalism other mining giants have been shown in the past.

"We've shouldered some tough times in the resource sector,” he said.

"The end of the last mining boom was like someone switching off a light. It just stopped dead.”

"Many of these businesses, to their credit, have branched out to other areas ... but their core business is still very much resources.”

Additionally, Cr Fisher said Rockhampton also had strength in the transport and logistics industries.

"We've been very fortunate the Capricorn Hwy has always been the major destination transport route,” he said.

"That's always been a really strong point, that ability to work with the Port of Gladstone right through.”