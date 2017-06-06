Rocky ready to reap rewards of CQ's mega jobs bonanza

FINALLY.

In what has been a drawn out and divisive issue for the region over the past six years, the Adani Carmichael mine was given the green light today.

BREAKING: Adani given green light for $16b megamine.

The project is something many in Central Queensland are pinning their hopes on to kick start the revitalisation of the region with businesses and investors now having the certainty and confidence to start making solid plans for the future.

Local politicians have lauded the decision to proceed with the mine, which would be not only the largest in Australia but one of the largest in the world.

A host of dignitaries were on hand for the announcement in Townsville including Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Senator Matt Canavan and Adani Australia Chief Executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

Cr Strelow has labelled today's official sign off on the first stage of the Carmichael Mine a massive win for Central Queensland providing certainty for thousands of people.

"This announcement is a game-changer for Queensland and the potential economic benefits for Rockhampton cannot be overstated," Cr Strelow said

CONGRATULATIONS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shakes hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani. Contributed

"Today's announcement paves the way for work to begin in the September Quarter which will see thousands of jobs created during construction and over the life of the project."

She said we had a skilled workforce who were well positioned to do this work and was focused on ensuring Rockhampton realised this opportunity.

"Rockhampton has supported this project from day one and we continue to have positive discussions with Adani as we look forward to future announcements about the location of the FIFO Hub," Cr Strelow said.

Queensland's Premier and a number of the state's mayors, including Rockhampton's Margaret Strelow, during a visit to India to meet Adani leadership earlier this year. Contributed

"We've already seen Adani support our region in announcing an $82 million contract with Austrak last week for concrete sleepers for the rail line and I am confident that this is only the beginning of more benefits for Rockhampton to come."

READ: What Adani means for Rocky.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said today's announcement for the first stage of funding for the Carmichael Mine is a win for Central and North Queensland and a win for investor confidence.

"The LNP has fought tooth and nail to get this project approved, remaining steadfast in the face of personal attacks and rallying from city greens and the Labor left who don't comprehend the need for job security outside the South East corner," Ms Landry said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) meets with India's Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani in New Delhi, India, earlier this year. MICK TSIKAS

"We persisted, and today the dividends have paid off."

She said today's decision is a great step in the right direction and she would continue to lobby Adani to establish the Rockhampton region as a FIFO hub.

"We have consistently pressured Adani to deliver contracts to Australian companies and I applaud them for sticking to this promise with AusTrak and Downer announced as contract winners," she said.

"Pre-construction works hope to begin in September this year, with the regional headquarters opened today in Townsville."