Rocky real estate raises over $2k for Leukaemia Foundation

LAST FRIDAY Ray White Rockhampton participated in the World's Greatest Shave, with their receptionist Charnce Read shaving her head for the Leukaemia Foundation.

As part of the their fundraising initiatives, the Ray White Rockhampton team held a sausage sizzle at their Yaamba Road office, numerous raffles with a range of great prizes on offer, and an Auction, where the winning bidder got to shave the first bit of Charnce's hair.

The entire team, family and friends threw their full support into the very worthy initiative, surpassing their $2,000 target by almost $800. A total of $2,799.05 was raised to assist families facing blood cancer to provide the emotional and practical support they need.

Charnce sporting her new shaved look. Contributed

Participant Charnce Read who lost her locks for a great cause thanked everyone for their donations and support.

"We managed to smash the target which is just amazing,” Charnce said.

"It was definitely worth being shaved for, I am really proud to have been able to participate in the World's Greatest Shave. Blood Cancer claims more lives than breast cancer or melanoma, so to make a difference to those who need support is very rewarding.”