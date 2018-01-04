Rocky real estate rise: 3 coal projects inject $330m into CQ

CONFIDENCE has finally returned to Rockhampton's housing market as real estates prepare for "steady growth” forecast in the region.

According to leading realtor group, Raine and Horne, Central Queensland's house affordability was a major appeal for owner-occupiers as house prices in the region started at less than the stamp duty on inner-city homes.

Owner of Mr Real Estate, Jason Rayner, already felt the movement among buyers, recording his busiest December yet by "selling two homes everyday”.

"There has been a vast improvement in buyer activity and buyer confidence,” he said.

Mr Rayner said people were scrambling to get their hands on a CQ property, no matter the state of the home.

In his six years working in the Rocky region, Mr Rayner said he'd never done as many appraisals as he did in the past six months.

GREAT MARKET: Mr Real Estate sales specialist Jason Rayner with Matt and Alana Jones and Jimmy the greyhound who recently purchased their dream home in Norman Gardens. Contributed

He predicts 2018 will see a big increase in renters taking the leap to own their first home.

"Price is definitely a draw-card for buyers, people just want to secure a place up here before it's too late,” he said.

General manager of Queensland Raine and Horne, Steve Worrad, also indicated more city slickers were moving to regional centres to earn a living, putting Rocky in the centre of the regional map.

"It's also clear that improved infrastructure such as better internet connectivity is boosting the appeal of living and working outside capital cities,” Mr Worrad said.

"While it appears stronger mining conditions will also help values in some Queensland regional growth hubs in 2018.”

Three coal projects will pump $330 million into the Central Queensland economy over the next year with economic forecaster analyst, BIS Oxford Economics, revealing this figure does not include Adani's off-set.

The latest concept design for the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

These projects include the Central Queensland Coal Project near Ogmore, previously known as the Styx Coal Project, which was expected to create 200 jobs.

An additional 500 permanent positions were also expected for the Byerwen Coal Mine near Mackay and the Taroborah Coal Project near Emerald would employ around 500 people.

Mr Rayner said these positive coal projects would provide stable and long-term jobs for people moving to the region, therefore meaning more property sales and tenants.

"The word is out, the confidence has returned and the basic theory of the economic situation is getting better,” he said.

"Older people are thinking of selling big homes to get into smaller houses and investors who already own are wondering whether to sell.

"Interstate buyers are starting to surface and we are seeing double the amount of enquires.”

Mr Rayner said this meant CQ was well and truly on the "radar” of cashed-up city folk.

Crestwood Estate Norman Gardens. Chris Ison ROK250717ccrestwood3

Although he didn't think the full impact would be felt for another few months, Mr Rayner said there was no doubt 2018 would be overwhelmingly positive.

"All the forces making the market feel more stable and confident are definitely here,” he said.

"It will be a great year for the city to rebuild and start to see a lot of people sitting on the fences and come forth and purchase their new home.”