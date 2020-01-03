Rocky records lowest yearly rainfall in 81 years

LAST year was the driest year in Rockhampton for 81 years, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

Rockhampton got just 295.8mm of rain in 2019, less than half the city’s yearly average of 808.5mm.

Dry weather is predicted to continue for the next seven days in Rockhampton with the highest chance of rain ­predicted to be 20 per cent on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

There is a 0 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a 10 per cent chance of rain on ­Sunday and Wednesday.

The annual mean ­maximum temperature for Rockhampton in 2019 was 30.15C, which is the hottest reading on record.

BOM data shows ­Rockhampton’s annual mean maximum temperature was 30C in 2018, 29.7 in 2017 and 29.6 in 2016.

Rockhampton is expected to be no hotter than 33C up until Wednesday when ­temperature rise to 36C.

Rainfall map

Yeppoon received 497.2mm of rain in 2019, hundreds of millimetres below its yearly ­average of 967mm.

The last time the town ­received less rain than last year’s total was in 2002.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain in Yeppoon on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay below 29C until at least Wednesday next week.

Yeppoon’s annual mean temperature for 2019 was 26.14C, which is the coolest year for the town since 2015.

BOM data shows ­Yeppoon’s annual mean ­maximum temperature was 26.2C in 2018, 26.5C in 2017 and 26.2C in 2016.

Conditions in Emerald in 2019 were also the driest in 27 years.

The town received 264mm of rain compared to its yearly average of 543.4mm.

Emerald’s annual mean maximum temperature was 31.05C, which was cooler than 2018’s record of 31.2C.

The annual mean ­maximum temperature for Emerald in 2017 was 30.9C, in 2016 the average was 30.3C and 30.4 in 2015.