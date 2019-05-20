Rocky Redbacks rule at CQ Bulls Junior Champs

Rocky Reds' under-16 player Nate Hannay in action at the CQ Bulls Junior Championships at Yeppon at the weekend.

TOUCH: Rockhampton completed the clean sweep at the CQ Bulls Junior Championships at the weekend.

The Redbacks won all eight divisions - under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 boys and girls - to again be awarded the Champion Affiliate Trophy.

Thirty-nine teams from Rockhampton, Cap Coast, Emerald, Gladstone and Bundaberg took part in the carnival at Barmaryee Sports Complex on Saturday.

Players in the three older divisions were vying for selection in CQ Bulls teams to contest the Queensland championships in Bundaberg in August.

The championships, the biggest event hosted by the Capricorn Coast Touch Association, were hailed a success by competitors, coaches and spectators.

Gary Benbow coached the Rocky Reds under-16 boys team which went through undefeated.

The boys scored convincing wins in their three round games before running out 12-4 winners over Gladstone in the grand final.

"It was a good hit-out for us and it was a pretty outstanding effort from the boys,” Benbow said.

LEADING ROLE: Rockhampton Reds' under-16 rep Patrick Crow starred in the team's win at the CQ Bulls Junior Championships. Jann Houley

"We were a bit clunky and not all that fluent to start with but by the end of the day we were starting to hit our straps.

"The boys' attitude was brilliant. They were really switched on and they knew exactly what they had to do and what we're building towards.”

Benbow and his charges have their sights set on claiming a sixth straight title in their division at the Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay in July.

"We're feeling confident but we know we've got a lot of work to do before we get there,” Benbow said.

"We're heading in the right direction and the players know what's required to get to the next level.

"We're setting small goals at the moment but the main goal is definitely the State Cup and the boys are really looking forward to it.”

Benbow said player of the series Flynn Kelso, Patrick Crow, Jardel Bob and young Tana Martin were among the team's best on Saturday.

RESULTS

U10 boys: Rockhampton Red finished top of division (no final)

U10 girls: Rockhampton Red finished top of division (no final)

U12 boys: Rockhampton Red 10 d Gladstone 2; Player of series, Chayse Bayles, (Rockhampton)

U12 girls: Rockhampton Red 6 d Rockhampton White 0; Player of series, Brooke Hill (Rockhampton)

U14 boys: Rockhampton Red 6 d Gladstone 3; Player of series, Tase Black, (Gladstone)

U14 girls: Rockhampton Red 9 d Bundaberg 0; Player of series Sophie Smith (Rockhampton)

U16 boys: Rockhampton 12 d Gladstone 4; Player of series, Flynn Kelso (Rockhampton)

U16 girls: Rockhampton Red 9 d Bundaberg 0; Player of series, Laura Guley (Rockhampton)