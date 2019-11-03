Rocky ref receives coveted QRL award

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton referee Luke Fletcher is a determined young man who is always striving for new heights.

"I set goals for the year and go out and try to achieve them. Once I get them done, I move on to something else the next year," he said.

"I feel like each year it keeps getting bigger and better as I go along."

The 2019 season was certainly a big one for the 21-year-old.

He refereed and was a touch judge in the Hastings Deering Colts competition and made his Intrust Super Cup touch judge debut.

Luke Fletcher receives the Barry Gomersall Encouragement Award from QRL's Central Division manager Rob Crow.

He took the whistle in the Aaron Payne Cup grand final between St Brendan's College and Kirwan State High at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville.

He officiated in more than 70 local games and was a regular in the Rockhampton A-grade competition.

He also helped present the Emerging Talent Program and the Referee Development Program, and is the supervisor/appointment officer of junior referees in Rockhampton.

It's an impressive resume and one that saw Fletcher awarded the QRL's Barry Gomersall Encouragement Award.

"I was a bit surprised but it's something I'm really proud of," he said.

"Refereeing is something I love doing but an award like this makes all the hard work you put in feel even better.

Luke Fletcher refereeing an under-20s game in the Rockhampton Rugby League competition.

"It makes me want to keep achieving things. It's something that will certainly continue to motivate me."

Fletcher played rugby league for the best part of his 12 years at school.

He got his first taste of refereeing at age 14 and, when he finished Year 12, decided to give up playing and concentrate solely on refereeing.

"I enjoyed refereeing a lot more than playing. I got a lot more out of it and I thought that would be the way to go.

"I realised there was a pathway for refs and that's the one I wanted to take.

"It's one of the best decisions I've ever made."

Fletcher is keen to follow in the footsteps of fellow Rockhampton referee Belinda Sharpe, who took that pathway all the way to the NRL.

"When you get to see Belinda achieving the things that you want to achieve in the future it makes you want to work that much harder," he said.

"To know that someone from Rockhampton has done that makes you really proud.

"I just want to keep working hard, learn from every experience and keep developing as a referee."