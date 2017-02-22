Desperate plea: 'Help me save my family'

James Nien has started a GoFundMe to raise money to bring his wife Chudier and daughter Nyanok to live with him in Australia.

AUSTRALIA has become more of a home to James Nien than the country he was born in.

But there's something which keeps him yearning for home: his wife and baby daughter.

While he has been working several jobs to save for their immigration, the political situation in South Sudan has pushed him to appeal for community assistance.

James fled South Sudan with his partner in 2000 and settled in Australia as a refugee.

Soon after, the pair celebrated the arrival of a son in 2001.

James and his wife separated in 2002, but he continued to work and study in Australia, becoming a citizen in 2006.

In 2012, James returned to South Sudan to marry again and in 2014, he and wife Chudier welcomed a daughter, Nyanok.

In 2016, he moved to Rockhampton to start work with Relationships Australia and put in place a plan to bring his family to his new home country.

He has since started studying psychology at CQUniversity.

"I worked desperately to get any job going to sponsor my family out here," James said.

James said he was happy in Rockhampton, an area which reminded him of the countryside and cattle he grew up around in South Sudan.

Being a world away from his wife and daughter is "very, very difficult" for James, but after working two jobs to save for their immigration he has turned to the community for help.

"I cannot do this alone," James told The Morning Bulletin.

Last year, James worked for the Electoral Commission during the Federal Election and the Australian Bureau of Statistics during the Census, as well as working at Relationships Australia.

James has set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $17,000 needed to reunite him with Chudier and Nyanok in Australia.

He said this would cover the costs of visas for both, as well as medical and travel expenses.

James said the deteriorating political situation in South Sudan had forced him to take action sooner.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade describes the humanitarian situation in the country as "dire", with over two million displaced or seeking refuge.

"The UN estimates millions are facing food insecurity and are in need of humanitarian assistance," the website states.

James said there was no safe haven for his family in the country.

"My wife and child are not safe, medical treatments are not adequate as seen by me when I visited recently," he said.

"News reports recently have noted three kidnappings in Nairobi from their family homes due to political unrest in South Sudan.

"I need to get my family out of this situation."

James said he wanted his family to have the same opportunities he had been given in Australia.

So far, $1150 has been raised.

Support James and his family at gofundme.com/immigration-visa-fund-for-my-family?lang=en-AU.