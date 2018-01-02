Rocky region: 9 things on our wish list for 2018

Artist's impressions of the proposed $45 million expansion of Stockland Rockhampton.

Artist's impressions of the proposed $45 million expansion of Stockland Rockhampton. Contributed

IT'S been a tough period for the Rockhampton region in recent years.

Yesterday, we highlighted 10 projects for people to get excited about which are set to happen this coming year.

Today, we focus on the nine things we'd love to see happen that would bring a smile to the facecs of many people across the region.

1. Gracemere High School

Gracemere residents have longed for a high school for many years as hundreds of kids make the trip in and out of Rocky each day to attend their secondary studies.

Back in 2012, a petition with more than 3000 signatures did not satisfy the state government enough to secure funding for the long-awaited project.

In 2016, it was reported in The Morning Bulletin that "the State Government purchased a 50 acre lot on the corner of Lucas St and Johnson Rd at Gracemere to accommodate for a high school.”

We want to see the interests of the Gracemere community heard on this issue.

PROPOSED SITE: Gracemere High School could be constructed at this site in 2025 according to the Queensland Government. Contributed

2. Stockland Rockhampton expansion

Last year, Stockland Rockhampton applied for a multi-million dollar extension to the centre.

The expansion will be built around the existing cinema complex.

Although, the application includes provision to build a seventh screen at the complex and reconfigure the lobby to level it as the main shopping centre and new walkway.

It will see a new entertainment and leisure precinct featuring 11 new food and speciality stores.

This is one project we can't wait to see delivered.

3. NRL stadium in Rockhampton

At the 2017 state election, Labor candidate Barry O'Rourke committed $75,000 for a scoping study into the expansion of Browne Park.

There has been talk of a stadium to host NRL games in Rocky for some years now as well as a convention centre to be built in Rockhampton.

While the NRL has stalled on expansion, we'd all love to see Browne Park upgraded.

BREADCRUMBS AGAIN: Independent candidate Margaret Strelow has slammed the Labor party's election promise of $75,000 for a scoping study for a Browne Park expansion. Leighton Smith

4. Capras make the finals

It appears Capras could be in for a killer year in 2018, on and off the field.

After years of missing out on making the finals, let's hope this is the year for Kim Williams and his team.

Let's go Capras.

Capras pre-season training begins. Chris Ison ROK041117ccapras6

5. Supercars race in CQ

Last year, then Acting Mayor Tony Williams announced there was a possibility for a Supercars event to be held in Rockhampton in 2019.

He said it would possibly be held on the north side of the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, around the sporting complex including Norbridge Park.

Cr Williams said it was early days but council would create a feasibility study.

Though it might be just outside 2018, we reckon this is such an exciting concept we had to include it on our list.

6. Adani Carmichael Coal Mine project

The Adani Carmichael Coal Mine project is set to deliver big-time for the Rockhampton region after the mining giant announced last year it had selected the city as one of two bases for its fly-in, fly-out operation.

While funding for the mine has been the focus of much political attention in recent months, the company has repeatedly said it remained committed to the $16 billion project.

It is expected to see an estimated 10,000 direct and indirect jobs delivered.

Adani map. Rockhampton Regional Council

7. Rookwood Weir

Rookwood Weir has been a political football for too long.

It's time to see action happen at the proposed site, located on the Fitzroy River, 66 km south-west of Rockhampton.

The project is expected to create 300 full-time jobs for the region.

NEXT MOVE: The multi-million dollar Rookwood Weir project moved a step closer after the state government approved the Environmental Impact Assessment. Declan Cooley

8. Beef Australia record crowds

Beef Australia 2018 will be held in Rockhampton from Sunday, May 6 to Saturday, May 12.

It's the region's biggest drawcard and is held every three years.

In October 2017, Meat and Livestock Australia, a proud supporter of the event said on their website celebrity chef, Curtis Stone would be making an appearance at the event.

Curtis' presence at the Rockhampton Showgrounds will surely be welcomed by the Rockhampton community and draw great crowds.

Let's hope for the biggest and best Beef Australia yet.

Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program. Contributed

9. South Rocky Levee

Rockhampton has been consistently hit with floods as a result of weather events over the years.

A Rockhampton Regional Council proposal said a flood levee in South Rockhampton would protect 1,500 properties including 1,000 dwellings, 350 commercial and 150 rural properties.

It was expected to be 7.2 km long and originally be delivered in 2014.

Let's hope this vital project gets some real traction this year.