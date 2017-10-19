Rocky region female teacher charged with student 'sexual assault'

A female teacher, 49, has been charged with indecent treatment of a child.

POLICE have charged a teacher at a Rockhampton region school with one count of indecent treatment of a child.

The woman, 49, will appear in the Magistrates Court on November 16.

The school's principal today issued a statement confirming the teacher was immediately stood down.

"I can confirm that on Monday, October 16, we reported to police a current staff member... (relating) to an allegation of sexual abuse of a student in the boarding house," the principal said.

"The allegation of abuse was reported by a student to a staff member on the evening of Sunday. It allegedly occurred in the days prior."

He said the school was taking the matter "extremely seriously".

"We are devastated for the alleged victim and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this difficult time," the principal said.

"As soon as we were made aware of the allegation, we took steps to stand down the staff member in question and immediately notified police.

"As far as we are aware, the teacher has not had any contact with students or campus since we became aware of the allegation."

He said the school was co-operating fully with police.

"Needless to say we find allegations of this nature detestable and have zero tolerance for it," he said.

"The overwhelming ethos of our school has always been and remains the education and support of the young men in our care.

"Counselling support has been offered to all members of our community who wish to access it."