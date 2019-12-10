Rocky region groups receive funding boost for events

MORE than $15,000 has been shared across community events from a show to a rugby league carnival and fun run.

Sponsorship was approved at this week’s Rockhampton Regional Council meeting as part of the community assistance program.

The Ridgelands and District Sporting and Agricultural Association was approved for $5,000 for the staging of the Ridgelands Show. The show will be held on May 30, 2020, featuring horse classes, showjumping, cutting, stud beef, commercial cattle, dairy goats, poultry, birds and fish.

Pavilion classes will include handicraft, cooking, horticulture, agriculture, juniors, photography and more.

The show is estimated to cost $48,900 including $18,000 for entertainment, $9,500 for food/beverage, $8,500 for prize money, $2,800 for equipment hire, $2,000 for marketing and promotion and $2,000 for ribbons.

This year’s show had an attendance of 2,500 and it is increasing each year.

The Darumbal Community Youth is planning the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival to be held on the Australia Day weekend, January 25 to 26 at the Rockhampton Grammar School rugby park.

The event Warba Wangarunya (meaning ‘one together’ in Darumbal language) attracts Aboriginal , Torres Strait Island and wider communities from across Central Queensland and beyond.

The previous event had up to 5000 attendees, 600 players, 80 volunteers and 24 teams from Bundaberg, Torres Strait Islands, Far North Queensland, Mackay, New South Wales, south-east Queensland and across Central Queensland.

The event is projected to cost a total of $100,000 with a prize pool of $30,000, sporting insurance of $12,000, security $11,800, referees $11,100, marketing and promotion $11,000, incidental $4,000 and food and beverage and venue hire $3,000 each.

Council has moved to donate $7,000 towards the event.

An amount of $3,300 has been donated towards the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service’s Colour Me Capricorn Event.

The event will be held at Kershaw Gardens on Sunday March 22, from 5am to 9am.

Entrants are able to run, walk, dance or stroll along the path clouded in colour and participate in a warm-up by a local Zumba group.

About 750 – 850 participants from Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere, Emu Park, Baralaba, Biloela, Mt Morgan, Monto and Marmor enter the event, which is heading into its third year.

The event is budgeted at $11,292.43 with marketing, promotion and media at $4,503.11, merchandise of $2,872.57, colour powder for $2,820 and insurance of $356.25.