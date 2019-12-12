Rocky region takes step towards zero waste

Rockhampton Regional Council has taken a major step toward creating a circular economy in our region with the adoption of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2020-2030.

Rockhampton Regional Council has taken a major step toward creating a circular economy in our region with the adoption of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2020-2030.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has taken a major step toward creating a circular economy in our region with the adoption of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2020-2030.

Chair of the council’s Waste Committee, Councillor Neil Fisher, said there was some great feedback from the community on the waste strategy.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to submit their thoughts on this strategy,” Cr Fisher said.

“It really goes to show that there is a growing under­standing that our current rates of consumption are un­sustainable, and that we need to change the way we approach waste in our day-to-day lives.

“Overwhelmingly, the feedback we received was positive, thoughtful, and considered.

“This feedback not only allowed us to make some changes to the strategy, it also means we can implement the strategy with the knowledge that we have the support of our community.

“At council, we are eager to do our part to move toward a circular economy, in which resources are retained for as long as possible before being disposed of.

“This strategy maps out our path forward over the next 10 years, and I am very excited to see our waste management and community education taken to a whole new level as this plan is implemented.

“This is a major step toward our vision of living in a zero waste community by 2050.

“I also want to thank the team at council for all of their enthusiasm and dedication in getting to this point.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead – and I know they’re excited to get stuck in!”