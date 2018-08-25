Menu
Mount Morgan News Agent Schae Page looks out over the town. Residents in Mt Morgan and all areas in Rocky region are being asked for their feedback. Allan Reinikka ROK300513amtmorga
Rocky region, the council wants your feedback

25th Aug 2018 2:30 PM

ROCKHAMPTON Region Councillors and management teams are set to host their annual 'Community Conversations' to hear what matters most to residents.

Throughout September and October, meetings will be held in both urban and rural areas, giving residents from right across the region an opportunity to have a chat about priority projects and existing services in their community.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said council is keen to discuss scheduled maintenance, major projects that are planned for the coming 12 months, key achievements, and council's new and existing services.

 

"The Community Conversations are always a great platform to bring our councillors, managers and residents together in one spot to discuss matters face to face," Cr Strelow said.

"We have delivered a number of significant projects right across the region in the past year which we are keen to hear feedback on.

"We also know there's always room for improvement when it comes to delivering the everyday essential services.

"We are seeking input from the community to ensure council is working towards a more sustainable and brighter future and to determine key priorities leading into the new financial year."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

