Rocky Region wrecking yard to expand operation

Ron Bowes at Zebra Wreckers in Gracemere is recycling metals and tyres from the region. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

AN ESTABLISHED wrecking yard in the Rockhampton Region plans to expand operations by constructing a "sweat furnace” to extract aluminium from various waste streams such as automotive components and industrial equipment.

The development application submitted for a Material Change of Use by Bowes Investments Pty Ltd, trading as Zebra Metals Environmental Services, was approved on officers' recommendations at a Rockhampton Regional Council committee meeting and it will go to a full council meeting for ratification next Tuesday.

The proposed sweat furnace (smelter) at Somerset Rd at Gracemere will allow the operator to further process metal on site before transportation for further processing and recycling off site.

The furnace and associated equipment will be accommodated within a new industrial shed that will be 29 metres long and 16 metres wide consisting of a gross floor area of 464sqm consisting of concrete tilt panels and Colorbond wall sheets, with roller doors on all sides.

CHANGE OF USE: The proposed sweat furnace at Zebra Metals Environmental Services will allow further processing of the metal before transportation for further processing and recycling. RRC report.

The report before the Planning and Regulatory Committee said that current operations as a wrecking yard involve the recovery of metals of value from various waste streams such as automotive components and industrial equipment.

"Where recoverable metals can be separated into specific metal types, the recycling enterprise is made more efficient and is therefore more viable,” the report said.

"The operator intends to improve the value of the saleable recovered product by separating aluminium from other metal types using the proposed aluminium sweat furnace and setting in permanent moulds. This method effectively separates the aluminium, leaving a more profitable product while also reducing costs in transport due to the additional unnecessary weight.”

While the proposal involves the introduction of a new land use (High Impact Industry) it is considered to merely be an extension which complements the existing operations of the established wrecking yard.

Council resolved to issue an Infrastructure Charges Notice for the amount of $31,552.

Some residential dwellings are located to the north, but the closest dwelling is approximately 475 metres away from the site.

There were three properly made submissions which included concerns about appropriate screening, car parking, and possible noise and pollution.

The applicant has proposed a three-metre vegetation buffer to ensure the site is appropriately screened. Five additional car parks have been included and the noise and odour were not expected to have any impact on neighbours.

The Department of Environment and Science has the ability to investigate any genuine complaint in line with the approved Environmental Authority and take appropriate action in relation to any noise and odour complaint deemed necessary.

Zebra Wreckers

The site is located within the Gracemere Industrial Area (GIA), approximately

four kilometres west of the Gracemere town centre and maintains an area of

approximately 2.962ha with a road frontage of approximately 147 metres to Somerset Rd.

The site currently accommodates an existing Medium Impact Industry including a wrecking

yard that has been operational on the site for several years and operates under an

Environmental Authority for undertaking Environmentally Relevant Activity 20 - Metal Recovery.