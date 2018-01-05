Rocky Regional Council reveals its big plans for 2018

Cr. Cherie Rutherford, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Mayor Margaret Strelow with an artists impression of the water slide as it will look while surrounded by the composite parts of the actual slide.

Cr. Cherie Rutherford, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Mayor Margaret Strelow with an artists impression of the water slide as it will look while surrounded by the composite parts of the actual slide. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide4

2018 is shaping up to be a year of opportunities according to Rockhampton Region's Acting Mayor, Councillor Cherie Rutherford.

"Whether it is economic opportunities, sensational events, increased tourism, or fantastic projects, 2018 is shaping up to be a really exciting year for the Rockhampton Region," Cr Rutherford said.

READ: 10 Rocky and Yeppoon projects to get excited about in 2018

"When it comes to events, Rockhampton is thrilled and ready to again be the host of Australia's national cattle industry exposition, Beef Australia.

"Thousands of visitors from around the country, and indeed the world, will head to our part of Queensland. In fact, the equivalent of our entire Region's population will pass through the show ground gates over those seven days."

BIG EVENT: Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people to the local region. Contributed

Regional Queensland's premier winter festival will return in July.

"The massive three day celebration which is our River Festival is sure to delight and inspire, and the good news is our Events Team are already working on making it bigger and better than ever before," Cr Rutherford said.

"Council will also be working hard to bring new high profile events which will attract business and tourism.

"We are waiting on the next stage of the feasibility study for Supercars, and we will be launching a bid to hold the 2019 Northern Australia Conference here in Rockhampton."

IT'S ALL HAPPENING: Rockhampton Regional Council Division 4 councillor Ellen Smith, MP Bill Byrne, parks and recreation chair Cr Cherie Rutherford, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the official turning of the sod ceremony at Cedric Archer Park's water play area. Contributed.

She said these events along with the wonderful array of new projects and promising economic opportunities will not only draw significant numbers of visitors to our region but encourage them to stick around.

"We will all continue to be able to take advantage of projects finished in the later part of last year, including the Gracemere Water Park, the first stage of the Riverbank development, and of course our wonderful new water slides," she said.

"However in 2018 we will really see a lot of hard work that has been done - both in terms of repairing the damage from Cyclone Marcia and investing in the facilities our residents need and deserve - come to fruition."

READ: Rocky region: 9 things on our wish list for 2018

Cr Rutherford was excited about a number of major projects opening in the early part 2018.

Councillor and deputy mayor Cherie Rutherford and Mayor Margaret Strelow. Contributed

"The Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation project, which is jointly funded by the Australian Government, Queensland Government and Council, will really come into its own," she said.

"Residents have watched the changes to the Riverbank, and in March we will be opening up the next stage which includes the Pier Restaurant extending over the Fitzroy River.

"A grand staircase and all abilities lift will connect visitors from Quay Street to the lower bank where families can enjoy shaded seating areas, revitalised gardens with art installations, a zero-depth water play area and a state-of-the-art children's playground."

She said visitors to Mount Archer, especially those enjoying the new mountain bike trails will have even more to explore by the end of the summer.

Councillor Neil Fisher, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and Councillor Cherie Rutherford at the opening of a new intermediate mountain bike track at First Turkey. Allan Reinikka

"A new outdoor learning area is almost complete, meaning those who want to find out more about the wonders of our natural world can do so outside the classroom," Cr Rutherford said.

"They will even be able to take in truly spectacular views of the Berserker Range, the Fitzroy River and Rocky's CBD when the first stage of the elevated boardwalk opens.

"Mount Morgan's tourism credentials will also soar to new heights thanks to a stunning makeover of the main street as well as a new scenic lookout on the upper slopes of the Mount Morgan Range."

Cr Rutherford said this winter, visitors we will be able to enjoy much more Kershaw Gardens.

Cr Cherie Rutherford at the Rockhampton Zoo. Allan Reinikka ROK070416amacaws8

"Residents can look forward to a show stopping wet play area representing our iconic Fitzroy River for families to paddle and play, as well as a monorail, timber play towers, shared picnic shelters, new amenities and free Wi-Fi," she said.

"Our thanks must go to the State Government for providing excellent funding initiatives including Works for Queensland and Building our Regions, which has enabled Council to deliver some amazing lifestyle projects for our community.

"Rockhampton Region will continue to grow and shine over the next twelve months. When Council, State and Federal Government, private enterprise and our community works together there is little we can't achieve. I want to wish all of our residents a very Happy New Year - it's going to be a great one."