Coast eateries clean up awards for best beefy food

Beef Awards A la carte cafe/ restaurant: The Waterline Restaurant, best beef signature dish and best low and slow beef dish. Allan Reinikka ROK200418abeefawa

ROCKHAMPTON's and Capricorn Coast best beef dishes have been announced.

Yesterday, Beef Australia held the awards ceremony for their Central Queensland Food Excellence Awards.

"It's a really important initiative of Beef Australian, seeing beef on our menus is an important aspect," Beef Australia CEO Dennis Cox said.

"Whilst the heart of Beef Australia is at the showgrounds, we love to see our restaurant and bars filled as well."

26 nominations entered the competition with winners being able to hold their glory for three years.

The entries opened on February 19 and closed on March 16.

During March and April, judges randomly dined at the entry establishments, ordering the nominated beef dish.

WINNERS:

A la Carte/Restaurant:

Best steak: Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant

Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant Highly commended: Waterline Restaurant

Best low and slow dish: Waterline Restaurant

Waterline Restaurant Highly commended: Project Mex

Best beef signature dish: Waterline Restaurant

Waterline Restaurant Highly commended: The Stirling and Dingles

Best beef pie/burger: Rocky Top Restaurant

Pubs and Clubs:

Best steak: Ginger Mule.

Ginger Mule. Highly commended: The Caves Country Pub

Best low and slow beef dish: Red Lion Hotel

Red Lion Hotel Highly commended: The Heritage Hotel

Best beef signature dish: The Strand Hotel

The Strand Hotel Best beef pie/burger: Rockhampton Leagues Club

Rockhampton Leagues Club Highly commended: Great Western Hotel

Cafes/Takeaways: