Coast eateries clean up awards for best beefy food
ROCKHAMPTON's and Capricorn Coast best beef dishes have been announced.
Yesterday, Beef Australia held the awards ceremony for their Central Queensland Food Excellence Awards.
"It's a really important initiative of Beef Australian, seeing beef on our menus is an important aspect," Beef Australia CEO Dennis Cox said.
"Whilst the heart of Beef Australia is at the showgrounds, we love to see our restaurant and bars filled as well."
26 nominations entered the competition with winners being able to hold their glory for three years.
The entries opened on February 19 and closed on March 16.
During March and April, judges randomly dined at the entry establishments, ordering the nominated beef dish.
WINNERS:
A la Carte/Restaurant:
- Best steak: Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant
- Highly commended: Waterline Restaurant
- Best low and slow dish: Waterline Restaurant
- Highly commended: Project Mex
- Best beef signature dish: Waterline Restaurant
- Highly commended: The Stirling and Dingles
- Best beef pie/burger: Rocky Top Restaurant
Pubs and Clubs:
- Best steak: Ginger Mule.
- Highly commended: The Caves Country Pub
- Best low and slow beef dish: Red Lion Hotel
- Highly commended: The Heritage Hotel
- Best beef signature dish: The Strand Hotel
- Best beef pie/burger: Rockhampton Leagues Club
- Highly commended: Great Western Hotel
Cafes/Takeaways:
- Best steak: Pie Alley Blues
- Best low and slow dish: Pie Alley Blues
- Best beef signature dish: Pie Alley Blues
- Best beef pie/burger: The Two Professors
- Highly commended: Pie Alley Blues