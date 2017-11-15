Rocky rehab centre to split the sexes

Rocky rehab centre Gumbi Gumbi is in for an upgrade.

ROCKHAMPTON'S rehab centre, Gumbi Gumbi, has received $105,482 as part of the $5 billion Indigenous Advancement Strategy.

The rehab centre has been operating in Rockhampton for over 20 years and has been vital in providing the Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander community with "culturally-appropriate care”.

The funding from the Coalition will bring infrastructure change to Rockhampton's only 24/7 rehabilitation service using a "sophisticated program”.

As part of the Indigenous Advancement Strategy, the Coalition Government has given $3 million over three years to Gumbi Gumbi to provide appropriate care.

"As it's developed, they've realised that we actually need a separation of the sexes because we do need to deal with them separately,” Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion said.

"And so, we need a level of amenity to do that. So, there's some infrastructure changes, there's some new fit out for the kitchen and we're providing $100,000 to do that.

"They believe they're going to provide a much better level of amenities and a much better service as consequence.”

Gumbi Gumbi is a not-for-profit organisation that provides rehabilitation services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people affected by alcohol, drugs and volatile substances.

"The Liberal National Coalition is working with communities across Queensland to provide the services and investment that are needed in local communities - and importantly we are doing that in partnership with Queenslanders.”

Minister Scullion said Gumbi Gumbi had been successful in treating Central Queenslanders suffering from substance abuse or self-medication and helping them get back on track in every element of their lives through education treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare services.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry attended the rehab centre with Minister Scullion and threw her support behind the health infrastructure.

"I think it's very important for a service like this where we have residential and non-residential people,” Ms Landry said.

"We have after care and there's a lot of services available for the Indigenous people of the community of Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

"I'm sure that they'll be wanting more money down the track.”