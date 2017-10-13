Rocky rejoices as fine antiques fair hits town

Robert Neilsen from Roundabout Antiques pictured with a Moorcroft vase will be one of the stalls at the Antiques and Retro Fair at the James Lawrence Pavillion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Robert Neilsen from Roundabout Antiques pictured with a Moorcroft vase will be one of the stalls at the Antiques and Retro Fair at the James Lawrence Pavillion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Chris Ison ROK121017cantiques2

TAKE a walk down memory lane and re-discover quirky collectables when the Rockhampton Antique Retro Fair opens it doors today.

Sellers from across Queensland and New South Wales have travelled bringing with them thousands of collectable items for an antiques extravaganza at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Antique dealer Richard MacDonald said the fair was a rare opportunity for Rockhampton as it was the first time in four years the event had been held.

"It is a proper antique fair, there is about 15 dealers here and people can expect to buy military, coins and medals,” he said.

"Pretty much anything you'd expect to find at an antique show, it will be here.”

Richard said one of the highlights of the three-day exhibition was the renowned Moorcroft display.

"The Moorcroft China people are the leading people in Australia,” he said.

Anyone is welcome to bring items in and enquire about a price.

"They can bring in their old jewellery if they want to get it valued or if they want to sell it, they can bring in their old coins...it's a great day out,” he said.

"Everyone here will give free market appraisals on items.”

Items on display date back as far as the eighteenth century and beyond.

"There are pieces here that go right back to the Roman times,” he said.

"Every tray holds a story of humanity because antiques are about looking back and the beautiful pieces that have survived.”

The fair will be held in the James Lawrence Pavilion with free admission for children under 14 years old. Entry is $8 for adults.

"This is the only show that comes to Rockhampton so if you want to come to an antique fair, make sure you don't miss coming to this one.”

Gates open today at 8am.