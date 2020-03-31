Rocky remains open as golf clubs across country close

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose: “It’s frustrating right now. I feel like we’re in limbo and I wish we could get out of it.”

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose: “It’s frustrating right now. I feel like we’re in limbo and I wish we could get out of it.”

GOLF: Closed signs are going up at courses across the country but not at Rockhampton Golf Club.

President Peter Mehlhose is trying to get clarification around Golf Australia’s advice that all clubs should close following the Federal Government’s announcement that outdoor gatherings were now limited to two people in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mehlhose said he had contacted Queensland Health and was told that golf clubs were not on the list of facilities in the state that had to be closed.

North Rockhampton, Gracemere Lake, Yeppoon and Capricorn Resort are among the clubs in CQ that have closed but Mehlhose maintains that golf can still be played even with the tighter restrictions.

Most Queensland clubs closed temporarily early last week following a technicality around licensing in the wake of the national crackdown on licensed premises.

“It’s frustrating right now. I feel like we’re in limbo and I wish we could get out of it,” Mehlhose said.

“Players at the moment are playing in twos. They did that yesterday and we probably have half a dozen out this morning playing in ones or twos.

“I’m loathe to close if that’s not absolutely necessary because so many of the members have said it’s their sanctuary to come out here and play.”

The veterans and ladies have already suspended their weekly competitions, and Mehlhose is hoping for some clear direction before the club’s two busiest days – Thursday and Saturday.

“Last week we made changes in accordance with the regulations around social distancing and the other protocols and I think we could do that again on Thursday and Saturday with players in groups of two,” he said.

“I’m trying to find out from the Queensland Government if that’s acceptable - but it’s not that easy to find out.”