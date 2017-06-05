Rocky removalist hides drugs in place no-one dares to go

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis.

ROCKHAMPTON removalist Steven Christopher Paul Stewart has about $50 a week left over after he's paid all the bills.

He's about to lose a fair chunk of that.

Stewart will be out of pocket about $2,000 after this morning he pleaded guilty to three charges at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

His current string of crimes date back to September 7 last year, where the now 20-year-old punched a window of a business.

The court heard he was at the Sarina Russo employment agency in Brisbane suburb Logan.

"He entered the business for an appointment and during discussions became aggressive,” the court heard.

"Before leaving he punched the glass door and shattered it. A $402 restitution was ordered.”

On April 10 Stewart also failed to surrender himself into custody and on May 8 he was found with $50 worth of cannabis on his person.

"Police had attended a residence for another matter where they smelled a cannabis odour,” the court heard.

"They then saw him leave there and go into a car where the officers promptly intercepted him.

"They found a clip seal bag hidden in his underwear.”

All three offences were committed while Stewart was on probation for assault charges.

Defence lawyer Lance Rundle asked for a monetary payment for his client, who despite his financial hardship, could pay it.

"My client is 20-years-old and lives with his mother,” Mr Rundle said.

"He has the capacity to pay the fines as he has $50 a week left over from his pay.”

Magistrate Cameron Press gave him one more chance to change his ways alongside his sentence.

"You will go to jail if you commit further offences,” Magistrate Press said.

Stewart was fined $600 for the wilful damage on top of the $402 restitution, $700 for the drug possession and $300 for the failure to appear.

Convictions were recorded.