Rocky renter chooses location over price in CQ's overflowing rental market

AS a young renter, Jenna Duncombe chose location over price when she entered Rockhampton's overflowing rental market.

The 24-year-old lives close to her work place in South Rocky despite rows of much cheaper houses for rent in surrounding suburbs.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland's report from June revealed Rockhampton has Queensland's highest rental vacancy rate sitting at 7.2%.

Although it is a small drop from previous reports, Rockhampton remained within the weak range and showed high vacancies typical of a market experiencing an excess of rental supply.

Rockhampton is the smallest regional rental market recording only 7091 bonds for the June quarter compared with 12,445 bonds in Mackay.

Jenna said the endless supply of rentals was a result of Rocky's mining downturn and an expected spike in suburbs such as Gracemere.

Although the brand-new homes in those areas were modern and spacious, it couldn't outweigh the location.

"Even though it is so cheap in Gracemere I would personally never live there as I prefer to be close to town and work,” she said.

Jenna said the market may boom again soon but the common trend of younger people moving away from Rocky was undoubted.

The assistant manager at Propaganda said a lot of people her age were bailing out of the unpredictable rental market and fulfilling the Australian dream of owning their own home.

Although her and her partner were not yet ready to switch from renter to home owners, Jenna said it was something on the horizon.