Rocky reps produce sterling effort to help Qld win silver

STRONG SHOWING: The CQ contingent who were part of the Queensland under-18 boys campaign (back row, from left) coach Aaron Harmsworth, Jaedon Evans, Cooper Johnson, Clayton Evans, Darcy Milner, Ronan McGuire and (front row) Kosia Williams, Kaleb Christensen and Regan Weatherhead. INSET: Jessica Moffat.. CONTRIBUTED

HOCKEY: Rockhampton's Cooper Johnson has made a successful return to the representative arena after being sidelined by serious injury late last year.

He and fellow Rocky rep Kaleb Christensen were members of the Queensland Maroon under-18 team which won silver at the nationals in Tasmania.

It was Johnson's first tournament since his index finger was badly broken while playing with the Queensland under-16 team at the Pacific School Games in December.

Rockhampton was well represented at the under-18 titles.

Clayton and Jaedon Evans, Darcy Milner, Regan Weatherhead and Kosia Williams were members of the Queensland Gold boys team which finished fourth and Jessica Moffat was in the Queensland Gold girls team which came fifth.

Lisa Morgan coached the Queensland Maroon girls who won bronze.

Rockhampton's Aaron Harmsworth was the coach of the silver medal-winning team, which also included Gladstone's Ronan McGuire, who plays in Rockhampton.

The Queensland under-18 boys team which won the silver medal at the nationals in Launceston. Click In Focus Photography

"This was my third year with the team and it's the most successful that we've been,” Harmsworth said.

"We had a very tough pool which included both Victoria and New South Wales so to finish on top of the pool was a magnificent effort.”

That meant the two Queensland teams faced off in the semi-final, in which the Maroon outfit prevailed.

They then went on to be beaten 2-1 in a hard-fought grand final.

Harmsworth said it was a "bit different” to be coaching against Queensland in the semi but he was proud to see so many Rocky players involved in the game.

"No one expected us to make the grand final and we did,” he said.

"It was a great performance from a team of boys, the majority of whom can play again next year.

"This was Cooper's first hit-out since he badly injured his finger and he would have grown some confidence out of it, and Kaleb and Ronan just get better with every tournament they play.

"Those boys will be back next year and hopefully I'm their coach and together we can go one better.”