Rocky reps ready to shine for state at nationals

Rockhampton players Kadence Lenzina (left) and Dylan Quinlan will represent Queensland at the national under-15 championships in April. Allan Reinikka ROK010219ahockey1

HOCKEY: Three Rockhampton hockey players are training in earnest, ready to do their state proud at the upcoming Australian under-15 championships.

Dylan Quinlan, Kadence Lenzina and Brock Christensen are confident Queensland will be in the mix at the week-long tournament in Narellan, New South Wales, in April.

The trio caught the eye of selectors when playing for Rockhampton at the state championships on the Sunshine Coast in September.

They were named in the Queensland squad to attend three days of trials in Brisbane last month. Impressive performances there saw them cement their places in the number one team.

A fourth Rocky rep, Stuart Gould, was named as a shadow.

Quinlan, 15, said the trials were keenly contested, with plenty of competition for all positions.

Squad members were divided into teams and played a series of games.

"I thought I played well with the team and as a team we gelled well,” Quinlan said.

"I was really happy (to be selected). It was my last year to get into the team and I was good enough to be in it.”

Quinlan has worn the maroon for the past two years and hopes to continue pressing his claim for state selection as he moves into the older divisions.

Quinlan has played hockey for about 10 years and quickly found his place as a defender.

Rockhampton's Brock Christensen: "My brothers and mum have taught me so much.” CONTRIBUTED

Lenzina, too, had an early introduction to hockey.

"I started when I was four. One of my cousins was in it and I just wanted to play,” he explains.

A deft striker, his versatility allows him to play different positions with his club side Frenchville.

Lenzina is hoping for a strong showing at the nationals and believes Queensland has the team to match it with the country's best.

He is a big fan of Joel Rintala who plays with the Queensland Blades and is hoping to follow in his idol's footsteps.

Christensen comes from a traditionally strong hockey family.

He said it was an "amazing feeling” to see his name on the Hockey Queensland website.

"I was very excited,” he said.

"We've got a pretty good side going to the nationals and I think we'll do well.

"It would be nice to bring home the gold but I'm just looking to play well, have a good time and make some new friends.”

Christensen plays in the midfield and said one of his greatest strengths was knowing when to run the ball and when to pass it.

He said his family's involvement in the game has been integral to his development.

"They've helped me a lot. My brothers and mum have taught me so much,” he said.