GAME ON: Rocky reps (from left) Rory Spencer, Blake Gillett, Jed Napper, Lachlan Smith and Mackenzie Oran will compete at the state championships this weekend. Absent are Kain Charlesworth, Jack Kelly, Cooper Maloney and Alex Crichton. CONTRIBUTED
Softball and Baseball

Rocky reps ready to shine on diamonds at state titles

Pam McKay
by
4th May 2018 8:24 AM

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton's rising talent will be out to impress at the Queensland under-15 boys and girls championships this weekend.

The boys team will take on the state's best in South Brisbane, while six local girls will team up with players from Cairns under the banner of Far North Queensland/Rockhampton at the three-day championships on the Sunshine Coast.

The boys line-up of Rory Spencer, Blake Gillett, Jed Napper, Lachlan Smith, Mackenzie Oran, Kain Charlesworth, Jack Kelly, Cooper Maloney and Alex Crichton will also include several FNQ players.

Rockhampton under-15 girls (from left) Kiera Higginson, Aimee Coombe, Leah Bertram, Emily Smith and Brooke Ryan. Absent Shawna Johnson. CONTRIBUTED

The team is hoping for a strong showing after training hard under coach Louie Cox and assistant coach Garth Spencer.

The Rocky girls reps are Kiera Higginson, Aimee Coombe, Leah Bertram, Emily Smith, Brooke Ryan and Shawna Johnson.

Their combined team is coached by Rockhampton's Matthew Harrison, and is one of six that will play in Pool A.

The boys open their campaign against Toowoomba, while the girls play Hervey Bay in their first game.

