Rocky reps stand tall in Australia’s Youth World Cup win

The Rockhampton players who represented Australia (from left) Tallis Stanhope, Blake Moore, Jacob Marrinan, Aaron Moore, Harry Griffin, Jessica Bourke, Braydon Hegarty, Baillie List, Lachlan Crow and Jaymon Bob. CONTRIBUTED

That is the word that Blake Moore says best sums up his involvement in the Youth Touch World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

The talented Rockhampton representative captained the Australian boys 20s team to an impressive 9-5 victory over New Zealand in the grand final.

He was given the honour of being Australian flag bearer for the opening ceremony and topped off four days of stellar performances to be named the boys player of the tournament.

Blake was one of 10 Rockhampton players who donned the green and gold at the international event which attracted about 50 teams from nine countries, including New Zealand, the US and South Africa.

He was joined in the victorious 20 boys team by Braydon Hegarty and Jacob Marrinan.

Rockhampton's Blake Moore in action for the Australian under-20 men's team at the World Cup in Malaysia. CONTRIBUTED

His younger brother Aaron Moore played in the 18 boys with Lachlan Crow and Baillie List.

Harry Griffin was in the 20 mixed team, Jessica Bourke in the 18 girls, and Jaymon Bob and Tallis Stanhope in the 18 mixed team.

They all shone on the international stage, helping Australia win the gold after it scored a clean sweep in the six divisions contested, beating New Zealand in every grand final.

Blake said it was fantastic to be part of the victory and for Rockhampton to be so well represented at the event.

"It was a great trip, it was really special," he said.

The Australian boys 20s team played seven round games, defeating every opponent bar New Zealand.

The Trans-Tasman rivals had a draw on the opening day and Australia lost on the second day but they exacted the perfect revenge with a four-goal win in the final.

"We knew we had to get off to a positive start and stay in the game no matter what the score," Blake said.

The Australian under-20 men's team celebrates their grand final win over New Zealand. CONTRIBUTED

"We pretty much blew them away in the first 10 minutes. We were up 4-1 and just went on with it from there.

"I was lucky enough to be on the field when the game finished. All the boys started celebrating and it was an amazing feeling."

Blake played for Australia in a Trans-Tasman Series last year but this was his first appearance at the Youth Touch World Cup.

He was proud to again represent his country, saying it was the pinnacle in any sport.

His next assignment will be with the Queensland 20s team in the State of Origin series in November.

His next goal is to break into national open teams.

"I've just got to keep developing my game. There are a lot of good open players out there so I have to keep working hard and see what happens," he said.

