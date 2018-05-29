VOTE: Rocky residents divided on show rivalry splitting city

A large crowd attended the show in 2017 at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A large crowd attended the show in 2017 at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK160616cshow13

CONFUSION has rattled Rockhampton residents in the wake of an ongoing dispute between rival show companies running in the city on the same weekend.

The competing event boasting rides, fireworks, and entertainment threatens to split Rockhampton Show-goers.

The Showman's Guild of Australaisa confirmed it will host the Funtime Festival Fantastic in conjunction with the Rockhampton Jockey Club on the same dates as the Rockhampton Show after negotiations broke down between the organisations.

Work is already underway at Callaghan Park to create the event, which is set to feature monster truck shows, live music, stunt shows, motocross and motorcycle action, plus a "mega sideshow alley" full of rides and activities.

The Morning Bulletin published the story yesterday which gained a huge response from residents on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Zoe Gronow: "That's really sad, surely they can compromise and work together"

Joy Burrows: "To be fair we need to see a showgrounds map highlighting the areas the show society wants to move The Showman's Guild from and too."

If it is from a prime position to the back of beyond I don't blame the guild, if it is same for same I don't see why the fuss.

Please provide the residents with this information an let us decide with our feet and wallets."

Janet Scott: "Rocky jockey club should be ashamed of themselves."

Kicking a local event in the teeth. The guild just think they are above everyone, it is not their show to dictate to."

Olivar Healey (4) tries his luck with the laughing clowns at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK170616cshow2

Gail Sandra: "Most people attending the show pay a ridiculous amount of money just to go to side show alley. It just not affordable".

Then, the displays have gone to pot. Birds and chickens are an absolute disgrace. Barely any fruit and veggies. Poor art display, poor cake and sweet display. Probably poor prizes for all these events.

What exactly is our local show providing that anyone wants to see for $25. I would rather pay $2 to have a look at side show alley. Buy a hot dog and go home".

Jacki Reid: "The showman are whining about not having enough room."

"If they parked all their caravans and cars all in a camping area, like the cricket club that they utilised during Beef Week, they could fit all of their rides in the same place".

Nat Large: "Is it really $25 to go to the one at the show grounds? If that's the case I won't /can't go and I really don't have a lot of interest in side show alley, guess I will be staying home and keeping my money this year".

Spinning Coaster ride at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK160616cshow14

Helen Carbery: "Sounds like spite to me".

Connor James Groves: "Got showed up".

Robynne Walsh: "Well they wont get many to the showgrounds then".

Noni Maree: "Remember last year? This was booked and cancelled when the show met their terms. I would prefer this to the expensive gate fee at the show".

Luke Hennessy from the Showman's Guild of Australasia talks about the upcoming event at Callghan Park after negotiations on space at the show grounds fell down with the Rockhapmton Agricultural Show Association. Chris Ison ROK280518cfestival3