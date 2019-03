CLEANING TIME: Annie Fitzgerald doing her bit for Clean Up Australia Day.

CLEANING TIME: Annie Fitzgerald doing her bit for Clean Up Australia Day. Allan Reinikka ROK030319acleanup

ANNIE Fitzgerald was among the many residents across the Rockhampton Region doing her bit to clean up Australia.

Annie was on duty at the southside boat ramp on Quay St, one of Rockhampton Regional Council's many sites as part of the annual nation-wide initiate.

She said it was a great way to give back to nature and was easy enough for everyone to do.

"It's two hours of your time,” she said.

"Just to help beautify the place really.”

Looking around, there wasn't too much to clean up at the park but some places are worse than others.

"Some people are really not aware of how much rubbish you create,” Annie said.

She moved to the region about four years ago from Brisbane to be near her sister.

She is a regular volunteer with CapriCon and tries to get out and volunteer at least once a year.

Annie commended Rockhampton Regional Council on their efforts across the board at keeping the streets, parks and public areas clean and tidy.

"It's not too bad in general,” she said.

"I think the council do a good job in comparison to other places.”

Comparing Brisbane to Rockhampton, it was a bit hard to say which city was tidier.

"I don't think Rocky people are more conscientious than littering or not littering than anywhere else,” Annie said.

In 2018 more than 140,000 Queenslanders participated in clean-up events across the state, collecting more than 3,500 ute loads of rubbish.

This year's Clean Up Australia day is the first event in Queensland since the introduction of the ban of single-use plastic bags in July and the change for containers refund scheme in November.

The rubbish total is expected to be significantly less due to these new laws.

Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling hosted four sites for community participation on Sunday.

Brian Bulman Park (opposite Bunnings carpark), Kershaw Gardens (new playground), Northside Boat Ramp (near Callaghan Park), Southside Boat Ramp (near Littler Cum-Ingham Park).

Afterwards all participants were invited to Kershaw Gardens to celebrate with a sausage sizzle and get involved in art and citizen science.