Rocky residents help beat paint disposal scheme records

Rockhampton residents have diverted more than 75,000kg of unwanted paint and packaging from Australian landfill and waterways as part of a national scheme to dispose of paint safely or repurpose it for other industrial uses.

The local tally is part of a record-breaking 28 million kg of paint safely disposed of since national paint recovery scheme Paintback started five years ago.

The successful Paintback Scheme, which celebrated its fifth anniversary this month, receives unwanted paint and paint packaging across its 155 permanent Australian collection sites – including collection points at the Lakes Creek Road tip – and disposes of it or repurposes it.

In 2019-20, Australians safely got rid of 8.1 million kilograms of unwanted paint and packaging, beating the previous year’s tally of 6.2 million kilograms.

“Our success is only possible through support from Australians, and collaboration with industry leaders, paint sellers, government and about 100 local councils who help us operate,” Paintback CEO Karen Gomez said.

“Rockhampton Regional Council and its residents have been a vital part of this success story through operating and maintaining Paintback collection points in the Rockhampton area.”

Councillor Shane Latcham.



Waste and Recycling councillor Shane Latcham said the council was proud to support the scheme.

“As a society we need to move towards recycling or reusing our products wherever possible, and this is a program that does just that,” he said.

“It’s clear from these figures that Paintback has a lot of support from our community, not just because it saves customers money but also because it means more resources are being diverted from landfill.”

Ms Gomez said Rockhampton residents had helped Paintback make a real difference to sustainability by keeping unwanted paint out of landfill.

“Thanks to them we are ready to seize the opportunities of the next five years to divert more paint from landfill and develop new uses for unwanted paint and plastic paint pails,” she said.

“Household paint needs to be disposed of safely, otherwise it can end up in landfill or in our vital waterways.

“If you can’t reuse your paint, drop it off free of charge to a Paintback location and give your paint a second life.

“Paintback then transports the used paint from collection sites for treatment and repurposing, significantly reducing the paint in landfill and other inappropriate disposal pathways.”

Currently, unwanted paint is converted into an alternative fuel source replacing coal, or its water is extracted and used by other industries, reducing the need to use mains water.

Paintback aims to have 90 per cent of unwanted paint diverted into Australia’s budding circular economy – where products are re-used or are repurposed for other manufacturing or industry processes to keep them circulating instead of being discarded permanently.

“Paint already contributes to circular economy by conserving and refurbishing a vast array of buildings and assets, but we are investigating new ways of putting unwanted paint into circulation and creating new markets for Australia’s unwanted paint,” Ms Gomez said.

“We want household paint to become a showcase for the circular economy.”