Rocky residents return home to an upsetting scene

ROCKY revellers welcomed the new year in on their best behaviour, according to Rockhampton police.

A police spokesman said public nuisance was their biggest hindrance but behaviour was good overall.

The only arrest police could confirm was a 26-year-old woman who was arrested on East St after a physical altercation about 5am.

The woman will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 10 charged with public nuisance in a licensed venue.

Bad behaviour continued on the north side with Berserker residents returning home from celebrating the new year to a crime scene with criminals stealing several electrical items and a key.

Police were called to Victoria Place to investigate but were yet to charge anyone.

Another Berserker resident said their tyres were slashed overnight. Police investigations are ongoing.