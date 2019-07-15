Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLD: Rockhampton residents had a chilly start to the working week.
COLD: Rockhampton residents had a chilly start to the working week. Nicole McDougall
News

Rocky residents start the working week with chills

Meg Bolton
by
15th Jul 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEMPERATURES dropped to an almost freezing 5.1 degrees in Rockhampton this morning.

From midnight the temperature stayed below 10 degrees plummeting to its coldest at 6.30am.

In comparison to Sunday morning, today's temperature was less than half - the coolest temperature on Sunday was recorded as 10.7C at 6am and again at 11.30pm.

Cool mornings are predicted to continue for the rest of the working week with a minimum of 7C predicted until Friday.

Tomorrow is predicted to be the coldest day with a maximum predicted of 22C in Rockhampton.

From Wednesday to Friday temperatures are predicted to reach 24C.

In Yeppoon, the lowest temperatures are predicted to be slightly warmer at 9C on Tuesday and 10C for the rest of the working week.

The maximum temperature for Tuesday is predicted to be 19C and 21C from Wednesday to Friday.

rockhampton weather yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police told media this morning following the arrest of four Queensland children, aged 12 to 14.

    CQ irrigators given access to more water

    premium_icon CQ irrigators given access to more water

    Rural More than 69,000 megalitres made available for farmers in need

    Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    premium_icon Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    Business 'I rely on that money to keep my business going... it's my income'

    Furious residents to demand answers at ice rehab forum

    premium_icon Furious residents to demand answers at ice rehab forum

    Politics Residents can raise concerns about the proposed Parkhurst location