Rocky residents start the working week with chills

COLD: Rockhampton residents had a chilly start to the working week.

COLD: Rockhampton residents had a chilly start to the working week. Nicole McDougall

TEMPERATURES dropped to an almost freezing 5.1 degrees in Rockhampton this morning.

From midnight the temperature stayed below 10 degrees plummeting to its coldest at 6.30am.

In comparison to Sunday morning, today's temperature was less than half - the coolest temperature on Sunday was recorded as 10.7C at 6am and again at 11.30pm.

Cool mornings are predicted to continue for the rest of the working week with a minimum of 7C predicted until Friday.

Tomorrow is predicted to be the coldest day with a maximum predicted of 22C in Rockhampton.

From Wednesday to Friday temperatures are predicted to reach 24C.

In Yeppoon, the lowest temperatures are predicted to be slightly warmer at 9C on Tuesday and 10C for the rest of the working week.

The maximum temperature for Tuesday is predicted to be 19C and 21C from Wednesday to Friday.